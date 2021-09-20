 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SP Plus Corporation Announces Participation in the Sidoti Fall 2021 Virtual Small Cap Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 20, 2021 4:36pm   Comments
Share:

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, today announced its participation in the Sidoti Fall 2021 Virtual Small Cap Conference. Marc Baumann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Kris Roy, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 3:00 p.m. CDT (4:00 p.m. EDT) on Wednesday, September 22. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here. A replay will be available for three months following the conference. Management will also host investor meetings at this conference.

About SP+

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for its clients. SP+ provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information visit www.spplus.com.

Contacts:
Connie Jin                              
SVP, Corporate Development
(312) 274-2105                      
cjin@spplus.com                    

ADVISIRY PARTNERS
Vicky Nakhla
212-750-5800 
vicky.nakhla@advisiry.com   


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com