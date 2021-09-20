 Skip to main content

iBio to Participate in the Cantor 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 20, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
BRYAN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) ("iBio" or the "Company"), a developer of next-generation biopharmaceuticals and pioneer of the sustainable, plant-based FastPharming Manufacturing System®, today announced that the Company's Chairman & CEO, Tom Isett, and its CSO, Martin Brenner, DVM, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at www.ibioinc.com under "News & Events" in the Investors section.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio is a developer of next-generation biopharmaceuticals and a pioneer in sustainable, plant-based biologics manufacturing. Its FastPharming System® combines vertical farming, automated hydroponics, and novel glycosylation technologies to rapidly deliver high-quality monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, bioinks and other proteins. iBio is developing proprietary biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancers, as well as fibrotic and infectious diseases. The Company's subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC, provides FastPharming Contract Development and Manufacturing Services along with Glycaneering Development Services™ for advanced recombinant protein design. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com.

Contact:

Stephen Kilmer
iBio, Inc.
Investor Relations
(646) 274-3580
skilmer@ibioinc.com


