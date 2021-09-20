 Skip to main content

SPX to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on September 22nd

Globe Newswire  
September 20, 2021 7:00am   Comments
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) today announced that Gene Lowe, President and Chief Executive Officer will present at the Sidoti Fall Virtual Investor Conference on September 22, 2021. He will be joined by Jamie Harris, the company's Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. The company will also host one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

The presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 and can be accessed live here: Zoom Link. To register for the presentation or one-on-one meetings, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you do not need to be a Sidoti client.

About SPX Corporation:  SPX Corporation is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation has approximately 4,000 employees in 15 countries. SPX Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "SPXC." For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Paul Clegg, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
Phone: 980-474-3806
E-mail: spx.investor@spx.com

Nick Illuminati, Manager, Investor Relations
Phone: 980-474-3806
E-mail: spx.investor@spx.com

Source: SPX Corporation

 


