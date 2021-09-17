 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Interpublic Group to Present at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 17, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
Share:

New York, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) senior management will present at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference on Tuesday, September 21st, 2021, at 8:50 am Eastern time, as scheduled.

 

A link to the live webcast will be posted on the day of the conference on the Investor Relations section of Interpublic's website (http://investors.interpublic.com) where it will remain available for replay for 30 days.

# # #

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE:IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world's best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include: Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with net revenue of $8.06 billion in 2020.

# # #

Contact Information

Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

 

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com