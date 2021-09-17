Global Demand for Polymeric Adsorbents Market Share Predicted to Reach USD 162 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Polymeric Adsorbents Market by Type (Methacrylic, Aromatic, Modified Aromatic, and Others), By Application (Anthocyanin Removal, Chlorinated Solvents Removal, Heterocyclic Amines Removal, Purification of Alkanolamines, Sugar Decolorization, and Others), and End-User Industry (Food and Beverage, Industrial, Chemicals, Pharmaceutical, Textile, and Others), By Region: Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026".

"According to the recent research report, the demand of global Polymeric Adsorbents Market size & share expected to reach to USD 162 Million by 2026 from USD 112 Million in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026"

Global Polymeric Adsorbents Market: Overview

Polymeric adsorbents are adsorbents with covalently bonded subunits that have been synthesized artificially. These polymers offer a wider range of properties than conventional adsorbents, including increased porosity, longer durability, and a larger surface area. Due to their exceptional physicochemical characteristics and adsorption capabilities, polymer adsorbents are widely used to treat phenolic wastes in a range of end-use industries, including pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, textiles, and others. Depending on the working conditions, mechanical strength, adsorption capacity, and selectivity may all be altered.

The market is divided into aromatic, methacrylic, modified aromatic, and other types based on type. Aromatic resin is used in different food processing industries to recover components such as proteins and other high-value commodities, therefore it dominated the type segment. It's also used to cleanse and decolorize food additives and components. Vitamins, enzymes, antibiotics, peptides, amino acids, and steroids are among the lower molecular weight substances purified and separated using aromatic resin. Because of its thermal stability and physical resistance, it may be used in a variety of process cycles in batch or column systems.

Industry Major Market Players

Lanxess AG

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.

Thermax Limited

Amicogen (China) Biopharm Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Bairy Technology Co. Ltd.

Canftech Inc.

Samyang Corporation

Jiangsu Kimshan New Material Co. Ltd

ResinTech Inc.

Tianjin NankaiHecheng Science &Technology Co. Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Purolite

Chemra GmbH

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Co.Inc.

Ningbo Zhengguang Resin Co.Ltd.

Suqing Group

Suzhou Bojie Resin Technology Co.Ltd.

Sunresin New Materials Co Ltd

Seppro Separation Technology LTD

Jiangsu Jinkai Resin Chemical Co. Ltd

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Polymeric Adsorbents Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Polymeric Adsorbents Market?

What are the top companies operative in Polymeric Adsorbents Market?

What segments are covered in Polymeric Adsorbents Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of the Polymeric Adsorbents Market?

Market Dynamics

Polymeric adsorbents are used to remove phenol and substituted phenol from non-aqueous and aqueous streams, purify alkanol amines, recover heterocyclic amines, recover toluene, benzene, and xylene, decolonize organic streams and kraft pulp mill effluents and purify hydrogen peroxide in industrial applications. Government regulations controlling flue and hazardous gas emissions are driving the chemical sector to utilize enhanced adsorption technology in purifying operations all over the world. As a result of their larger average pore diameter, polymeric adsorbents are preferred over activated carbon. In the coming years, this is likely to provide lucrative opportunities for the industry. For purification and separation operations, polymeric adsorbents are primarily used in the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries. Purification of pharmaceuticals, such as antibiotics and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and food and beverage products, such as citric juices and vitamins, include eliminating undesirable components and extracting high-quality and pure products. Polymeric adsorbents are more effective in extracting components without contamination than traditional adsorbents. They're also very resistant to caustic and acidic conditions. The polymeric adsorbents market is expected to be driven by this.

Global Polymeric Adsorbents Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 112 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 162 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 6.2% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Lanxess AG, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd., Thermax Limited, Amicogen (China) Biopharm Co., Ltd., Shanghai Bairy Technology Co., Ltd and Others Segments Covered Type, Application, End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Polymeric Adsorbents Market: Segmentation

The global polymeric adsorbents market is divided based on type, application, end-user industry, and region

Based on type the market is bifurcated into aromatic, methacrylic, modified aromatic, and others. Aromatic dominated the type segment as its resin is utilized in various food processing industries to recover materials such as proteins along with other high-value materials. It is also utilized to decolorize and purify food additives and ingredients. Also, the aromatic resin is used to purify and separate compounds with smaller molecular weight such as vitamins, enzymes, antibiotics, peptides, amino acids, and steroids. It can also be utilized in several process cycles in batch or column systems due to its thermal stability and physical resistance.

Global Polymeric Adsorbents Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Market is Projected to Grow Significantly in the Upcoming Years due to Increasing Demand From End-User Industries

The Asia Pacific region now dominates the polymeric adsorbents market and is expected to dominate the market in the coming years. Polymeric adsorbents are in high demand due to rising demand from emerging and developed economies in the area, such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea. One of the driving reasons for the polymeric adsorbents market in the Asia Pacific is the rising demand from end-user industries such as food and beverage in these nations. Increasing corporate and governmental investments, rising disposable income, population, and the economy are just a few of the factors propelling these sectors in the Asia Pacific.

Due to the existence of large end-use sectors, China is expected to be the region's fastest-growing country-level market. India and other Southeast Asian countries are expected to promote regional market development due to the growing demand for polymeric adsorbents in various end-use industries such as textile and pharmaceutical.

Browse the full report "Polymeric Adsorbents Market by Type (Methacrylic, Aromatic, Modified Aromatic, and Others), By Application (Anthocyanin Removal, Chlorinated Solvents Removal, Heterocyclic Amines Removal, Purification of Alkanolamines, Sugar Decolorization, and Others), and End-User Industry (Food and Beverage, Industrial, Chemicals, Pharmaceutical, Textile, and Others), By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026"

The global polymeric adsorbents market is segmented as follows:

By Type:

Methacrylic

Aromatic

Modified Aromatic

Others

By Application:

Anthocyanin Removal

Chlorinated Solvents Removal

Heterocyclic Amines Removal

Purification of Alkanolamines

Sugar Decolorization

Others

By End-User Industry:

Food and Beverage

Industrial

Chemicals

Pharmaceutical

Textile

Others

