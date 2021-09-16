 Skip to main content

ADT to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 16, 2021 5:02pm   Comments
BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT), the most trusted brand in smart home and small business security, announced today that Jim DeVries, ADT's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. DeVries will participate in a fireside chat, which will begin at approximately 11:20 AM EDT.

A live webcast of the virtual event, as well as a replay following the presentation, will be available through the ADT investor relations website at investor.adt.com.

About ADT Inc.

ADT is the most trusted brand in smart home and small business security. Through innovative products, partnerships and the largest network of smart home security professionals in the United States, we connect and protect what matters most to our customers at home, work and on the go. For more information, visit www.adt.com.

Investor Relations:
Jill Greer - ADT
JillGreer@adt.com
Tel: 888-238-8525

Media Relations:
Paul Wiseman - ADT
paulwiseman@adt.com
Tel: 561-356-6388


