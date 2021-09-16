 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

WashREIT to Release Third Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, October 28th

Globe Newswire  
September 16, 2021 4:16pm   Comments
Share:

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WashREIT (NYSE:WRE) will release third quarter earnings results after market close on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

The conference call will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 11:00 am ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 888-506-0062
International Toll Number: 973-528-0011
Entry Code 714844

Instant replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, November 12, 2021, at 11:00 pm ET. Instant replay access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 877-481-4010
International Toll Number: 919-882-2331
Conference ID: 42838

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor section of WashREIT's website at www.washreit.com.

WashREIT is a multifamily real estate investment trust that is focused on providing quality housing to under-served, middle-income renters in submarkets poised for strong, sustained demand. WashREIT currently owns and operates approximately 7,100 multifamily apartment units and 1 million square feet of commercial space in the Washington Metro market. With a proven track record in multifamily repositioning, we are utilizing the experience and research from the Washington Metro market to continue our growth as we geographically diversify into Southeastern markets.

Contact: Amy Hopkins
Phone: 202-774-3200
E-mail: ahopkins@washreit.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com