Soleno Therapeutics to Participate in the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit

Globe Newswire  
September 16, 2021 4:05pm   Comments


REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. ("Soleno") (NASDAQ:SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that Anish Bhatnagar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 1:15 PM Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the Investors section on the Company's website at www.soleno.life.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.
Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company's lead candidate, DCCR extended-release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical development program. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

Corporate Contact:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2578


