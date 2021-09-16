IT Support London 365: Why Outsourced IT Support Is the Popular Choice for Small Businesses Post Covid-19

London, United Kingdom, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a digital world where businesses cannot afford to hit issues with their technology infrastructure, IT support is critical. Many businesses rely on the support of IT specialists to keep their systems and services running, to keep software up to date, to protect against viruses, and to provide guidance and support in fixing system malfunctions that hinder business operations.

Post covid-19 pandemic, the importance of IT support has only increased. Many businesses have had to digitalise their approach to business to suit online markets, they've had to invest in software and technology to stay afloat and futureproof their business operations, and with employees now working from home or from external locations, a fully functioning and robust IT infrastructure is a categoric requirement.

IT Support London 365, a full-service remote IT support, monitoring and management team based in London, England, understand that for smaller businesses, it isn't always viable to hire in-house IT specialists. Yet with this new reliance and investment in technology, smaller businesses need expert support, on-demand, to ensure their processes, software and technology remain functioning, secure, and valuable.

Below, we look at why outsourced IT support has become a popular choice and requirement for small businesses post covid-19:

Location isn't an issue for outsourced remote IT support

Perhaps the biggest advantage to outsourcing small business IT support London is that systems and software across your infrastructure can be fixed, maintained or updated, regardless of location.

In a world where many businesses are now switching to flexible working policies and employees are using technology from home or from anywhere in the country, it's reassuring to know that an outsourced IT support team can assist with all sorts of IT issues and requirements using innovative remote-access software. This means you don't need to hire somebody to be at your physical location, saving you time and money.

Remote IT support can help businesses navigate investments in technology

As a small business who are making investments in technology and IT infrastructure, all of which may have been fast tracked because of the covid-19 pandemic, you're likely to be using tools and software that you've never used before. Valuable data, documents and processes are now being stored in cloud-based applications, and many of your day-to-day operations that historically didn't rely on technology, may now be critically reliant on IT.

Remote IT support, such as that provided by IT Support London 365, gives businesses the expert support required to not only navigate these new ventures into technology, but to thrive using them. It helps small businesses to continue their focus on their work, without having to become IT experts, without having to deal with technology hinderances, and without having to worry about how their employees will cope with tech fails.

With outsourced IT tech support, assistance is available on-demand

Larger businesses often have the luxury of in-house IT support teams to assist with updates, viruses, installation of new software, security and more. However, due to the size and scale of these business, IT support teams are often being thrown from one task to the next, and emergencies take priority, meaning issues can take some time to be resolved.

There's no such waiting game with outsourced IT tech support. Your IT infrastructure is being supported by a professional at your disposal, and in a way that suits your communication needs. Whether you need immediate assistance over a call or LiveChat, or you prefer to email, the assistance is tailored to you, based on your requirements.

Remote IT support is helping small businesses keep their data safe and systems secure

If many of your business operations are now using technology, and you're storing data that can be accessed online by your team and workforce, it's critical that you have a robust data security operation. However, as a small business, you may not have the time or necessary knowledge to ensure your data is being stored correctly and routinely backed up, or that your IT systems are protected from potential hackers.

IT Support London 365 provide remote IT support that takes on the responsibility of your data. With their data backup and recovery services, should disaster strike in the form of floods, fires, or software malfunctions, critical client and business data is safe and retrievable.

When it comes to cyber security, IT Support London 365 can put processes in place to help your IT system defend itself and withstand cyber-attacks. In a world where attacks from hackers to install malicious viruses have sky-rocketed, with the purpose to unlock your data and shut down your businesses IT operation, the importance of cyber security has never been greater, and remote IT support is helping businesses stay secure post covid-19.

