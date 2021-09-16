How Can You Celebrate National Chewing Gum Day on September 30? With Jelly Belly® Sugar-Free Gum, of course!

AKRON, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 30 is National Chewing Gum Day (which is an official holiday for those asking). What better way to celebrate than to stock up on the new line of Jelly Belly Sugar-Free Gum available in four iconic Jelly Belly® jelly bean flavors including Very Cherry, Watermelon, Island Punch and Berry Blue.



Jelly Belly enthusiasts can snag the new gum in a traditional blister pack of 12 found at Party City and Speedway locations across the country or on Amazon . A brand new 55-piece jar is now available at Dollar General locations in both the Watermelon and Berry Blue varieties.

In recognition of National Chewing Gum Day, Ford Gum - the makers of Jelly Belly Gum and creators of other iconic favorites including Big League Chew® and Carousel gumball machines - are offering some sweet and sticky facts about the history of gum according to the National Day Calendar website:

Chewing gum has been around for over 5,000 years. In 2007, a British archaeology student discovered a 5,000-year-old piece of chewing gum made from bark tar with tooth imprints in it, which was presumed to be the oldest piece of chewing gum.





Many other cultures chewed gum made from the resin of the mastic tree, from plants, grasses, and other resins.





In 1848, John B. Curtis developed and sold the first commercial chewing gum, which was called "The State of Maine Pure Spruce Gum."





Around 1850, a gum made from paraffin wax was developed and surpassed the spruce gum in popularity.





December 28, 1869, William Semple filed an early patent on chewing gum, patent number 98,304.





Studies show chewing gum helps improve memory, reduce stress, and increase alertness.





Chewing sugar-free gum improves overall oral hygiene while also helping to curb cravings and improving digestion.

Jelly Belly Gum is encouraging everyone to celebrate National Chewing Gum Day with a pack of your favorite new Jelly Belly Gum flavor and then joining the social conversation using #jellybellygum and #ChewingGumDay.

About Ford Gum & Machine Co.

Ford Gum & Machine Co. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of retail confectionery and gift products, private label gum, and bulk vending confections and toys. Ford Gum specializes in both sugar and sugar-free products including Big League Chew bubble gum, Jelly Belly sugar-free gum, Smarties gum and candy, WARHEADS gum and candy, and Carousel gumball machines.

About Jelly Belly Candy Company:

With candy-making roots dating back to 1869, Jelly Belly Candy Company began making Jelly Belly® jelly beans in 1976. Today, Jelly Belly products are sold all over the world and the company remains family-owned and operated by the fourth, fifth and sixth generations of the candy-making family. For more information about Jelly Belly and its confections, visit https://www.jellybelly.com/ or consumers can call (800) 522-3267 and retailers can call (800) 323-9380. Connect with the company online on Facebook and Instagram .

