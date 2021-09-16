Command Alkon to Showcase Latest Technology Developments at NRMCA's ConcreteWorks Show

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in comprehensive supply chain technology solutions for heavy building materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers, is delighted to exhibit at the NRMCA's ConcreteWorks show in Kissimmee, FL at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center September 30 – October 4. ConcreteWorks features educational seminars to learn new techniques, an exhibition hall with the latest and greatest industry equipment, and networking opportunities with industry professionals.



"We are proud to showcase our products again this year at NRMCA's ConcreteWorks Show," said Michael Hoagland, North America Sales Manager at Command Alkon. "This is a can't-miss, high quality event. It's the one place where you can interact with most leading producers of ready mix concrete and learn about emerging technologies and innovative practices in the industry."

Command Alkon is proud to feature these products at the show:

TrackIt

COMMANDassurance

CONNEX Inbound Materials

CONNEX Insights

And other evolving technologies



Make sure to stop by and see Command Alkon at Booth 405 to see any of our solutions in action.

Expo hours include:

Saturday, October 2 4:45 pm - 7:00 pm Sunday, October 3 7:00 am - 8:30 am, 12:15 pm - 1:30 pm

A must-see event at the show is the annual National Mixer Driver Competition, in which ready mix drivers from around the nation compete to be crowned "Best of the Best." Command Alkon is proud to gather with other industry participants to recognize the exceptional work and talent that exudes from this great industry's skilled drivers.

"ConcreteWorks is a great opportunity for companies across the industry to show the pride they have in their drivers as their frontline representatives – not only for their company but for the entire industry," said Lori Allen, Marketing Director at Command Alkon. "It's great to see these individuals recognized for their talents and dedication, and to be able to show how much we appreciate them in front of their coworkers and families."

More information about the National Mixer Driver Competition can be found here.

To learn more about NRMCA's ConcreteWorks event, visit the website.

