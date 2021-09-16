GZ6G Technologies Hires Daniela Bittner as Director of Government Procurement

Accelerating Government Capabilities with Touchless Technologies in 2022

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies (OTCMARKETS: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, today announced the appointment of Daniela Bittner as Director of Government Procurement. In this position, Daniela will be responsible for implementing and building a team to streamline enterprise contract acquisitions, manage subcontractor agreements, oversee management policies, and simplify product purchase opportunities for government partnerships. Her historical leadership experience, knowledge, success and support will have an immediate impact on GZ6G Technologies enterprise and Government revenue acquisitions.

GZ6G Technologies Corp. is a smart solutions technology company at the forefront of 5G, WI-FI 6, user experience and touchless Enterprise solutions. GZ6G operates as a consulting technology partner, providing technology strategies, operational efficiencies and innovative technology solutions for state, local, and educational (SLED) government agencies, Federal government, and private companies worldwide.

"GZ6G has a strong focus on accelerating revenues and expanding business opportunities through government partner contracts as a cornerstone of our operational strategy. With a wide range of solutions ready for implementation to meet the complex needs of government partners, our selection of the right person to lead our Government Procurement team is essential to our success," said Coleman Smith, President and CEO of GZ6G Technologies and its divisions.

"Our primary focus has been developing and creating innovative touchless technology solutions as the pandemic has accelerated the need for our client enterprise solutions. We have been actively hiring back experienced management and re-forming our leadership team in order to have an immediate impact on our anticipated 2022 enterprise revenue opportunities. Each new hire needs 90 to 120 days to become really comfortable with technology products and services," continued Smith. "In my opinion Daniela has the knowledge, understanding and ability to accelerate and improve the enterprise contracting, provide key support and finalize the detailed sales processes by the end of 2021, all while, learning more about the company, products and services as she transitions into her role as Director of Government Procurement."

Daniela has more than 15 years of experience helping corporations in various industries secure over $1B in government contracts through strategy, market research, capture/proposal management, and editorial Shipley reviews and processes. "My vision is to educate our government partners, introducing them to all the benefits the Green Zebra complete solution can offer and positioning our partners at the forefront of technology in order to cut costs, create transparency, and increase value for our communities," commented Ms. Bittner.

Daniela holds a degree in Print Journalism and English literature from Rutgers University, and has held Secret Government Clearance in the past.

GZ6G Technologies is the expert smart solutions consultant helping cities, stadiums, airports, campuses, resorts, and hospitals to understand the wireless infrastructure and IoT applications that will give a competitive advantage to a smarter world. Each GZ6G Technologies division provides a core area of expertise and a smart solution technology platform that can be implemented separately or combined into a complete enterprise system for our government agency partners.

As Internet of Things (IoT) technology evolves, it is inevitable that most government agencies will integrate this equipment into their information systems. While disruption ignites growth, it also amplifies weakness. GZ6G has a mission to help our communities capitalize on the opportunities in support of mission objectives, while ensuring all cybersecurity challenges are appropriately considered and integrated with our solutions during the acquisition process. Understanding the IoT device's relationship to the information system is important in order to properly define the device cybersecurity requirements needed to support organizational and information system security requirements.

GZ6G Technologies is an essential partner working to position our communities and government partners at the forefront of technology while ensuring all security requirements are in place and ready to handle the new normal.

Our Network Technicians analyze the performance of embedded networks and create an assessment of potential efficiencies in security, risk and project management, hybrid/cloud hosting, new capabilities, application development, media partnerships, and business outsourcing services. Further, our research and innovations division is dedicated to bringing to life state-of-the-art experiences nationwide. Our developers and engineers develop and support hardware and software to create user-friendly experiences that are fast and secure and help business leaders make informed operational decisions with simple data visualizations.

For more information about GZ6G Technologies visit gz6g.com

About GZ6G Technologies:

GZ6G Technologies is the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities. Focused on acquiring smart city solutions, developing innovative products, and overseeing smart cities and smart venues, GZ6G Technologies also assists in modernizing clients with innovative wireless IoT technology for the emerging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 marketplaces. Target markets include stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects. Ever evolving and innovative, GZ6G Technologies smart solutions consist of four divisions, Green Zebra Smart Networks: offers a fully integrated wireless and IT infrastructure solutions for enterprise opportunities. The Green Zebra technical teams will also provide both managed services support, and technical support for networking hardware and software for enterprise level clients. Green Zebra Smart Data: The Green Zebra Smart Data centers division will focus on safe and secure data management and cloud computing solutions for GZ6G Technologies divisions as well as co-location and hosting options for venues, cities, and customers. Green Zebra Smart Labs: IoT software applications integrated for commercial, industrial and user engagement technology, as well as artificial intelligence and analytics for historical data, operation forecasting and monetization purposes, to name a few. Green Zebra Smart Media, a majority-owned subsidiary of GZ6G Technology Corp: a full-service marketing and advertising division for clients that includes public relations, copywriting, branding, and all creative needs. Since 2017, GZ6G Technologies is the trusted, smart solutions provider for clients such as Governor's Island, NY, and the city of New York, to name a few.

For more information, visit www.GZ6G.com.

