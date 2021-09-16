Canadian Labour Congress Election Tour to End in Newfoundland

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Labour Congress' election tour ends this week with a stop in St. John's.



Executive Vice-President, Siobhán Vipond, will be campaigning in St. John's East in support of NDP candidate Mary Shortall.



"Newfoundland and Labrador has been hit hard by the pandemic and families here are worried about making ends meet," said Vipond. "We are campaigning in support of candidates with recovery plans that replace lost jobs with better ones, that offer decent pay and benefits, and who will make life more affordable through investments in pharmacare, dental care, child care and affordable housing."

With the federal election on September 20, Canada's unions are challenging candidates across the country to commit to an equitable recovery that makes sure workers aren't left behind. The pandemic not only revealed how frontline workers keep our country going, but also how so many workers are struggling just to make ends meet on low wages, and afford housing, groceries, or pay for their medicine if they get sick.

"Canada's unions support candidates like Mary Shortall, who has long-proven her commitment to workers and their families," said Bea Bruske, President of the CLC. "We stand with candidates who support strengthening our public health care system, disaster-proofing our social safety net and making life more affordable for everyone."

Learn more at canadianplan.ca .

What: Neighborhood canvass in support of NDP candidate for St. John's East, Mary Shortall Where: Starting at 16 Forest Road, Suite 300 When: Friday, September 17 at 4:30 pm Who: Siobhán Vipond, Executive Vice-President of the Canadian Labour Congress

Contact information:

Chantal St-Denis

Cell 613-355-1962

media@clcctc.ca



