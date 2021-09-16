 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Baudax Bio to Participate in the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

Globe Newswire  
September 16, 2021 7:00am   Comments
MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing innovative products for acute care settings, today announced that Gerri Henwood, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the "Presentations" page within the investors section of the Baudax Bio website at https://www.baudaxbio.com/news-and-investors. A replay will be available on the Baudax Bio website for a period of 30 days following the event.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing innovative products for acute care settings. ANJESO is the first and only 24-hour, intravenous (IV) COX-2 preferential non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) for the management of moderate to severe pain. In addition to ANJESO, Baudax Bio has a pipeline of other innovative pharmaceutical assets including two novel neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) and a proprietary chemical reversal agent specific to these NMBAs. For more information, please visit www.baudaxbio.com.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact:
Argot Partners
Sam Martin / Claudia Styslinger
(212) 600-1902
baudaxbio@argotpartners.com

Media Contact:
Argot Partners
David Rosen
(212) 600-1902
david.rosen@argotpartners.com


