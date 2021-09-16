Atlas' CEO L. Joe Boyer Joins Nearly 2,000 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) ("Atlas" or the "Company"), a leading infrastructure and environmental solutions provider, announced today that CEO L. Joe Boyer has joined the growing coalition pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Boyer is now one of nearly 2,000 CEOs that have come together for CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, in the commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.



By signing on to this commitment, Atlas pledges to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected and where employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion. The collective of nearly 2,000 signatories have already shared more than 1,400+ best known actions, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations via the initiative's unified hub, CEOAction.com.

"Leading a company in the infrastructure and environmental space, I recognized the disparity in diversity in our industry. I'm signing the pledge to do my part in reshaping our future, and committing to help others build a workforce that celebrates our diverse backgrounds and talents," Boyer said. "We are stepping up and making a conscious effort to create a diverse and inclusive workforce that not only facilitates a strong community and culture, but also drives innovation and creativity."

To achieve the vision to become the most sought-after infrastructure and environmental solutions brand, Atlas seeks to hire, develop, and promote a talented and diverse team of professionals nationwide. The company works to leverage the power of different backgrounds, beliefs, perspectives and capabilities to create value for the company, its clients and stakeholders.

Tangible steps taken to advance diversity include the creation of a DE&I council that focuses on strategies and program development, with a primary goal of taking measurable actions to advance diversity, equity and inclusion at Atlas. The council has formed seven employee resource groups and unconscious bias training has also been launched for all employees.

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is cultivating a new type of ecosystem centered around collaboration and sharing. The actions, available via CEOAction.com, showcase real-life examples of the open and transparent conversations to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplace environments. The addition of new signatories expands the impact of this work beyond the office to communities and industries.

