Global ePharmacy Market to Exhibit 17.3% CAGR and Hit USD 177,794.9 Mn; Growth Opportunities Witnessed Around the World to Support Expansion by 2026

Pune, India, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the World Bank, approximately 84% populace in Germany depend on Internet and around 75% populace in the U.S. are subscribers of the Internet, which augments the global ePharmacy market growth. Fortune Business Insights states that the global ePharmacy market is projected to reach US$ 177,794.9 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period (2019-2026). The company further states that the global market was valued at US$ 49,727.7 Mn in 2018. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "ePharmacy: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026," the global ePharmacy market will witness notable growth during the forecast period due to the technological advancements based on artificial intelligence.





Get Sample PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/epharmacy-market-100238





Increasing Adoption of E-commerce Websites to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the global ePharmacy market is grouped into Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Latin America. Out of these regions, North America is expected to remain in the leading position in the global ePharmacy market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rapid shift of consumers towards online retailers from offline pharmacies. Also, increasing usage of smartphones and high speed of the Internet are expected to aid North America in gaining the highest global ePharmacy market share in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, a rise in geriatric population, increasing online orders, and growing adoption of online platforms will drive the market growth in this region.

Europe and Asia Pacific, on the other hand, are projected to exhibit significantly high CAGR during the forecast period. In Europe, numerous prominent market players have begun offering products at lucrative rates. This will positively impact growth of ePharmacy market in this region. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, has been witnessing higher adoption of e-commerce websites and increasing patient pool. Moreover, the healthcare infrastructure in this region is on the verge of becoming prosperous. All these factors are anticipated to fuel ePharmacy market growth in Asia Pacific in the coming years.





Browse Complete Report Details:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/epharmacy-market-100238





Key Market Players to Focus on Bagging Funds for Expanding Online Platforms

Several key market players operating in the global ePharmacy market have begun exploring and implementing new strategies to provide the consumers with smooth service. Fortune Business Insights has listed a few key developments that have occurred in the global ePharmacy market since the past few years:

Meds, a Swedish online pharmacy announced in January 2019 that it raised US$ 5.5 million in a funding round conducted by Inbox Capital, a family-owned venture capital company, headquartered in Sweden. The total amount of the startup has increased to US$ 10.5 million. Meds sells healthcare, beauty products, prescription, and non-prescription drugs. They have received permission from the Swedish Medical Product Agency to sell those. According to the company, approximately 40% of the sales come from the households in the Stockholm area as the home delivery service takes less than two hours. After receiving the funds, the company declared that it would soon expand their area of delivery to both Gothenburg and Malmö. Also, the company has planned to expand its warehouse area.

Rite Aid Corp, a drugstore chain in the U.S., announced that it acquired Envision Rx Options, a pharmaceutical company, headquartered in Ohio in June 2015. The acquisition would aid Rite Aid in expanding its retail healthcare platform and boost its health and wellness products. The mixture of Envision Rx's pharmacy-related businesses and Rite Aid's online platform would provide the consumers with vast offerings across mail-order, specialty, and retail channels.

1mg, a prominent ePharmacy platform, based in India, bagged LegitScript certification from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy in March 2019. It is a monitoring and verification service for offline and online pharmacies. By bagging it, 1mg has gained trust from numerous consumers as the certification proved the company to be safe and credible.





Quick Buy - ePharmacy Market

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100238





Fortune Business Insights has profiled some of the prominent market players operating in the global ePharmacy market. They are as follows:

DocMorris

CVS Health Corporation

Express Script Holding Company

Walgreen Co.

Optum Rx, Inc.

Giant Eagle, Inc.

Walmart Stores, Inc.

Rowland Pharmacy

The Kroger Co.

Other players





Speak to Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/epharmacy-market-100238





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



