Tailor-ED closes extension of its seed round led by the Israel - Colorado Innovation Fund and Lucas Venture Group

Tel Aviv, Israel and Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tailor-ED announced today the closing of an extended Seed Round led by Israel - Colorado Innovation Fund and Lucas Venture Group. The round was joined by existing investors Benson Oak Ventures, Symbiosis Technology and private investors who invested in the original seed round along with Y Combinator.

Tailor-ED has developed a proprietary software solution that leverages artificial intelligence to personalize all educational content based on both student social-emotional readiness as well as academic achievement. This provides immense benefits to all stakeholders in the education ecosystem - teachers, students, parents and content providers. Educators can easily create short assessments to understand both the social-emotional and academic needs of students as well as receive personalized recommendations as to which educational resources are the most effective for each student, for each lesson.

Tailor-ED is now launching its new Exit Ticket Builder and the world's largest Smart Resource Library for the new school season. Tailor-ED's innovative product capabilities save educators hours of their time as well as help them better understand the needs of their students who in turn benefit from effective learning experiences tailored specifically for them. The Smart Library incorporates content from multiple sources including over 40 Tailor-ED content partners who benefit from valuable exposure to users as well as data on efficacy of materials for long-term development.

"Tailor-ED's innovative technology to ingest different content sources to continuously assess what is the most effective learning content for students is the first of its kind. The potential to be able to compare the effectiveness of learning content at scale truly achieves the vision of driving more effective learning experiences and I am excited to join the founders' journey," said Sarah Lucas, General Partner, Lucas Venture Group.

"Both co-founders have computer science degrees from leading Israeli universities and master degrees from Stanford University and combined with their business acumen and passion for education they are bringing an advanced technology approach that revolutionizes the education industry by taking into account, for the first time, the social-emotional state of kids and not only the learning skills while teaching in class," according to Gili Elkin, General Partner, Israel – Colorado Innovation Fund.

"We are very excited to partner with Israel – Colorado Innovation Fund and Lucas Venture Group on our journey to transform the student and teacher educational experience," said Maayan Yavne, Co-Founder and CEO of Tailor-ED. "We look forward to growing our company in the US market and implementing our technology in K-12 schools in the U.S.," said Yael Haramaty, Co-founder and CTO at Tailor-ED.

Through the use of Machine Learning and Tailor-ED's unique data, the solution knows how to identify different learner groups based on multiple learning dimensions, predict student progress, and personalize lessons for both individual students and entire classes. The ultimate outcome is an increased effectiveness of learning through a more personalized student-centric approach that is not based on achievement alone.

Innosphere Ventures partners with the Israel - Colorado Innovation Fund and has worked closely with many domestic and international companies supporting them with individualized growth accelerating packages. This assistance is focused on areas of greatest need within the companies and in many cases includes product commercialization services for the United States market. "Tailor-ED's solution will bring significant value not only to students, teachers and educational institutions, but also to content developers," says Tim Jones, General Partner at Israel – Colorado Innovation Fund.

"As early seed investors in Tailor-ED, we have witnessed firsthand as Maayan and Yael navigated the stresses on the education ecosystem brought by Covid-19 to continue development of their personalized platform to promulgate their vision that every student requires - and deserves - a personalized approach to their learning," said Robert Cohen, Managing Director of Benson Oak Ventures, "We are thrilled to have such value-added investors join the shareholder group and provide support Tailor-ED to be the leading personalized education platform."

"Though our cutting-edge technology is core to what we do, the main driver behind our product development are educators. Most of our team are former teachers and we believe that to truly disrupt this market you need to be as close to the ground as possible and have an amazing team with you. Luckily, we have both," said Haramaty.

With over 100,000 students on the Tailor-ED platform and partnerships with over 40 content providers, Tailor-ED works with teachers, schools and content providers towards their vision to ensure each student receives the most effective learning experience.

For more information about Israel - Colorado Innovation Fund contact Tim Jones at +1970.221.1301 Tim@innosphereventures.org. For more information on Tailor-ED, contact CEO Maayan Yavne at +972054.215.5500 Maayan@Tailor-ED.com.





About Israel – Colorado Innovation Fund:

Israel – Colorado Innovation Fund is a US based venture capital fund investing in early stage Israeli companies and supporting their scale-up in the US market. ICI Fund leverages the expertise of Innosphere Ventures, Colorado's leading technology incubator. ICI Fund was formed to commercialize Israeli cutting-edge technologies in Colorado and beyond. https://www.ici.fund/

Tim Jones, General Partner Israel – Colorado Innovation Fund (ICI Fund) +1970.221.1301 tim@ici.fund