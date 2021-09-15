 Skip to main content

Casma Therapeutics to Present at the UBS Virtual Biotechnology Private Company Symposium

Globe Newswire  
September 15, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casma Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company harnessing the process of autophagy to design powerful new medicines, today announced that Keith Dionne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Casma, will participate in the upcoming virtual UBS Virtual Biotechnology Private Company Symposium being held on September 22-23, 2021.

UBS Virtual Biotechnology Private Company Symposium

Date: Wednesday, September 22nd
Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

About Casma Therapeutics
Casma Therapeutics is harnessing autophagy by developing a novel degradation technology to open new target areas for drug discovery and development that will profoundly impact the lives of patients. Autophagy is a conserved cellular process that contributes to overall organismal health, but when autophagy is perturbed, inefficient autophagic flux contributes to numerous diseases. By selectively boosting autophagy and degradation of disease targets in the lysosome, Casma expects to be able to arrest or reverse the progression of several diseases such as neurodegeneration, metabolic disorders, inflammation and muscle degeneration. For more information, please visit www.casmatx.com.

Contact
Janhavi Mohite
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
janhavi.mohite@sternir.com


