ElectraMeccanica to Launch Customer Deliveries of Flagship SOLO EV

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) ("ElectraMeccanica" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, today announced that it is starting customer deliveries of its flagship single-occupant, three wheeled, all electric vehicle, the SOLO. The Company will officially begin delivering keys to customers at a special launch event scheduled for October 4th in Los Angeles with a select group of early reservation holders along with the company's first fleet owners. Deliveries to other reservation holders and customers will steadily increase as production continues to ramp.



ElectraMeccanica began production of the SOLO EV a year ago with its manufacturing partner and strategic investor, Zongshen Industrial Group. These initial production vehicles were primarily used for retail expansion, test drive events, fleet demonstrations, marketing and final on-road engineering enhancements. At the same time, the Company developed the systems required for sales, logistics, distribution, and service to ensure the ultimate ‘Drive SOLO' customer experience. Today's announcement follows the recent introduction of a new fleet and commercial version of the SOLO Cargo EV and the May groundbreaking of the company's 235,000 sq. ft. U.S. assembly facility and engineering technical center in Mesa, AZ.

"This is the ‘Key Moment' we've all been eagerly anticipating: We're announcing the delivery of the first SOLOs to excited customers," said Paul Rivera, President and CEO of ElectraMeccanica. "We are revolutionizing the transportation space by providing consumers, fleets, and rideshare users a purpose-built solution to solve today's urban driving challenges. Our flagship SOLO EV is the perfect answer for enlightened drivers that recognize there is a smarter and better way to ‘Drive SOLO.' This is a major milestone for ElectraMeccanica and the EV industry, and I'm incredibly proud of the work our entire team and partners have put in to make this day a reality."

[TITLE and CAPTION: ElectraMeccanica's Flagship SOLO EV]

ElectraMeccanica has a retail footprint in five western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington. The SOLO is a purpose-built, three-wheeled, all-electric solution for the urban environment. Engineered for a single occupant, it offers a unique driving experience for the environmentally conscious consumer. The SOLO has a range of 100 miles and a top speed of 80 mph, making it safe for highways. The SOLO features front and rear crumple zones, side impact protection, roll bar, torque-limiting control, as well as power steering, power brakes, air conditioning and a Bluetooth entertainment system. It blends a modern look with safety features at an accessible price point of $18,500. The SOLO is currently available for purchase at https://electrameccanica.com/product/solo-reservation/.

About ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp.

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is a Canadian designer and manufacturer of environmentally efficient electric vehicles (EVs). The company's flagship vehicle is the innovative, purpose-built, single-seat EV called the SOLO. This three-wheeled vehicle will revolutionize the urban driving experience, including commuting, delivery and shared mobility. The SOLO provides a driving experience that is unique, trendy, fun, affordable and environmentally friendly. InterMeccanica, a subsidiary of ElectraMeccanica, has successfully been building high-end specialty cars for 61 years. For more information, please visit www.electrameccanica.com.

