Indegene Digital Summit leads conversations on Future Ready Healthcare | September 23-24, 2021 | Virtual

BENGALURU, India and PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indegene, a technology-led healthcare solutions provider, today announced it would host its Future Ready Healthcare event, Indegene Digital Summit on September 23rd and 24th, 2021 in a virtual format.

This year's summit brings together over 70 healthcare leaders presenting provocative perspectives across 25 sessions on ‘Prepare now, lead the future'. The theme is especially relevant given the industry's shift to a digital-first operating model as in-person channels of engagement were rendered inaccessible due to Covid-19. As healthcare organizations struggle with digital adoption, it is even more important to prepare now and build capabilities that don't just make them resilient to disruptions, but also agile to lead the future.

Arpa Garay (President, Merck), Corinne M. Le Goff (Chief Commercial Officer, Moderna), Kieran Murphy (President and CEO, GE Healthcare), Diana McKenzie (Ex-CIO, Amgen and Workday), David Rhew M.D. (Global CMO and VP of Healthcare, Microsoft), Troy C. Sarich (Chief Commercial Data Science Officer, Janssen Pharmaceuticals) and David Shulkin (Ninth Secretary, US Dept. of Veterans Affairs) are presenting keynotes along with 70 other healthcare leaders at this year's edition.

Apart from these, Commercial and Medical leaders from Pfizer, Bayer, AbbVie, Gilead, BMS, J&J, Boehringer-Ingelheim, and many other biopharmaceutical, emerging biotechnology and medical device organizations are sharing diverse views on customer experience, commercial transformation, patient support, medical affairs, innovation, data and analytics. From strategic priorities to operational challenges, digital frameworks to personal anecdotes, and capabilities to culture – Indegene Digital Summit is the premier no-vendor, no-booth, no-registration fee event for industry professionals to learn, adopt and network.

Gaurav Kapoor, Cofounder and EVP, Indegene said, "We are very excited to welcome healthcare professionals to the third edition of Indegene Digital Summit! Whether it is ‘From blockbuster drugs to blockbuster customer experience' in 2019, or ‘Life Science's Digital Leap from x to 10x' in 2020, our themes have always kept pace with the times. Given the industry's accelerated digital adoption, we couldn't have thought of a more contemporary theme than ‘Prepare now, lead the future' this year. We are confident our audience would appreciate its context, take back valuable learnings from the conversations, and enjoy the event's digital-first experience."

Please visit digitalsummit.indegene.com to register for Indegene Digital Summit or nominate a colleague.

