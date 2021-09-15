CasperLabs Appoints Managing Director of Marketing to Advance Position as the Blockchain of Choice for the Enterprise

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CasperLabs , a leading enterprise blockchain company, announces the hire of Randi Drinkwater as its managing director of marketing. In this role, Drinkwater will be responsible for guiding CasperLab's brand, marketing and communications strategy.



Drinkwater has over two decades of experience in branding, messaging, demand generation, content development, public and analyst relations, sales enablement and marketing operations. She has a proven track record for driving growth and transformational change across a range of industries, including dynamic global B2B, technology and healthcare brands. Before joining CasperLabs, she was vice president of global marketing communications at Stibo Systems, a leader in master data management solutions.

"Randi is a bold leader who will expertly guide the CasperLabs brand into its next chapter of growth," said Mrinal Manohar, CEO of CasperLabs. "She is known for bringing innovative and revenue-generating ideas to fruition for global technology organizations. Her leadership will be instrumental as we further promote our mission to become the blockchain of choice for the enterprise."

Drinkwater joins CasperLabs amid a year of growth. This includes brokering recent collaborations with networks like IPwe and Amazon Web Services. Additionally, CasperLabs is working to solve new business challenges for organizations like global product engineering and lifecycle services company QuEST Global and Amprion, the latter of which navigates brain health through early testing.

"I couldn't be joining the CasperLabs team at a better time. The company is in a great position to further their global reach and impact as the enterprise solution of choice for blockchain," said Drinkwater. "CasperLabs is truly breaking down barriers for business blockchain adoption and I look forward to telling their story to the world."

