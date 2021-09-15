Proactive news headlines including Aspire Mining, Orthocell, Animoca Brands Corporation and Horizon Minerals

Sydney, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Aspire Mining Ltd (ASX:AKM) will proceed with Stage 2 of the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) study on the Ovoot Coking Coal Project (OCCP) Coal Handling and Preparation Plant (CHPP) infrastructure. Click here

Orthocell Ltd (ASX:OCC) has tabled key data from a pre-clinical study that indicates its flagship medical device could be used to help repair a common sports injury. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd is set to launch the first sale of MotoGP™ Ignition Hot Shots, a new series of NFT collectibles representing exciting moments from MotoGP™ racing events. Click here

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has updated the mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Jacques Find-Peyes Farm Project within the Teal project area 10 kilometres northwest of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in the heart of the Western Australian Goldfields. Click here

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has received commitments from investors to raise A$6 million via the issue of shares at 0.6 cents each to advance exploration at its flagship Kada Gold Project in Guinea. Click here

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd (ASX:AGC) has intersected a broad copper zone in phase 2 reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Achilles target of the Cargelligo Project in the southern Cobar Super Basin of New South Wales. Click here

Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC)'s premium sulphate of potash (SOP) product has been cleared for use in organic production and food processing in the US under a key certification. Click here

GTI Resources Ltd (ASX:GTR) made strong progress in the half-year ended June 30, 2021, and is well-funded as it gears up to explore historical uranium and gold assets in the US and Western Australia. Click here

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) has received the second batch of assay results from its recently completed 7,320-metre Phase 2 drilling program at its Alahiné Gold Project in Guinea's Siguiri Basin, West Africa. Click here

Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) executive director Hugh Bresser has increased his interest in the company through an on-market purchase of shares. Click here

Poseidon Nickel Ltd ((ASX:POS, OTC:PSDNF, FRA:NYG1)) has enhanced the Black Swan Project in Western Australia by way of a maiden resource estimate for the Silver Swan Tailings (SST) of 6,200 tonnes of nickel and 460 tonnes of cobalt. Click here

Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) has tabled a sharp uptake in indicated gold ounces following a mineral resource update at the Misima Gold Project in Papua New Guinea. Click here

9Spokes International Ltd (ASX:9SP) has launched 9Spokes Open, which is transforming the company's platform to an open data platform and empowering businesses and financial institutions to leverage data in new ways. Click here

