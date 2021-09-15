Imara to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin and other serious diseases, today announced that the Company will be present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences in September:



Imara will participate in the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Neuromuscular, Rare Diseases & Genetic Medicines 1x1 Event on September 22 and September 23, 2021.

Rahul Ballal, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Imara, will give a presentation at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the company's website at www.imaratx.com.

About Imara

Imara Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin and other serious diseases. Imara is currently advancing IMR-687, a highly selective, potent small molecule inhibitor of PDE9 that is an oral, once-a-day, potentially disease-modifying treatment for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. IMR-687 is being designed to have a multimodal mechanism of action that acts on red blood cells, white blood cells, adhesion mediators and other cell types. For more information, please visit www.imaratx.com.

