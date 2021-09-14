MEDIA ADVISORY
Crestview Hills, Kentucky | Cincinnati, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT: On Tuesday, September 14, 2021 Thomas More University students, faculty, and staff will put aside their usual duties and join forces to serve the local community — the hungry, the homeless, our brothers and sisters of all ages in need of assistance. There are activities planned in partnership with local nonprofit agencies and programs such as Parish Kitchen, Master Provisions, and Special Olympics, among others. This day of service is called "Saints Serve," and was established in honor of Thomas More University's Centennial Celebration commemorating the University's 100-year anniversary. The University is grateful to Aramark Dining, title sponsor for this event. The University plans to make Saints Serve Day an annual event.
- We are preparing 1,000 sandwiches (sponsored by Aramark) for Parish Kitchen and Saint Joseph-Saint Francis Catholic Worker House.
- We are preparing 1,000 hygiene kits (sponsored by Dr. Judith Marlowe, Chair of the Board of Trustees) for Parish Kitchen, Emergency Shelter, St. Francis Seraph Ministries, and Be Concerned.
- In partnership with Master Provisions, the university has collected clothing that over 200 people are sorting and packing in the gym for the Stuff the Truck event with the goal to collect 30,000 pounds of clothing.
- In partnership with Covington Rotary, ORSANCO, and the City of Covington, over 100 students, faculty, and staff are doing a mini-river sweep of the Ohio River in Covington.
- We are also doing a mini-sweep at our Biology Field Station.
WHY: This "day on, rather than day off," will provide students, faculty, staff and administration to partake in a day of giving and volunteerism, serving those in need. As Thomas More University Saints realize "their place in the world and their responsibility to others," they will complete an essential part of fulfilling their mission and developing an ethic of service. These strides make all Saints better people and secure Thomas More University's placement as the region's premier Catholic educational institution. It's time for More.
WHO: The entire student body, faculty, staff, and administration at Thomas More University will serve during this day for others. Alumni are also encouraged to participate. Our friends at Aramark donated t-shirts adorned with Thomas More University's Centennial logo and the hashtag #SaintsServe. All participants are encouraged to wear their shirts and share photos on social media with the hashtag #SaintsServe.
WHEN: Today, Tuesday, September 14, 2021
WHERE: Across the Thomas More University campus and throughout the Northern Kentucky, Greater Cincinnati region. In total, around 1,400 Thomas More University students, faculty, and staff will volunteer on 62 different projects with 44 various organizations. One of the largest endeavors will be collecting the clothing donations for the Stuff the Truck event on Thomas More University's campus in partnership with Master Provisions.
Be Concerned
Benedictine Sisters of St. Walburg Monastery
Brighton Center
Center for Great Neighborhoods
Children's Home
City of Crestview Hills
Civic Garden Center
Devou Park - John Volz Trail
Devou Park - Nature Play
Devou Park - Rotary Grove
Durbin Super Bowl
Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky
Empower Youth
Freestore Foodbank
Go Pantry
Habitat for Humanity
Hands Against Hunger (A Child's Hope Int'l)
Holy Spirit Pantry (Holy Spirit Catholic Parish)
Hosea House
Hoxworth
Master Provisions
Matthew 25 Ministries
NKY Community Action Commission
ORSANCO mini-sweep - Biology Field Station
ORSANCO Mini-Sweep in Covington
Parish Kitchen
Presbyterian Homes and Services of Kentucky
Price Hill Street Clean Up
Project Linus
Redwood
River Ridge Elementary School
Saint Joseph-St. Francis Catholic House
Santa Maria
Sisters of Divine Providence
St. Francis Seraph Ministries
St. Vincent de Paul
Thornwilde Elementary
Tree Planting
UWGC-Bilingual Books in a Bottle
Veteran and Troops Cards
Wasson Way Trails
Welcome House
YWCA of Greater Cincinnati
These volunteer activities will have long lasting benefits for the community we live in, play in and serve. The rewards of these volunteer activities will make amazing volunteer success stories, sharing something fun and positive. Contact Kelly French for follow-up information and successes.
If you have any questions or would like to request a donation pick-up please call Thomas More University Student Affairs at 859.344.3574 and/or Kelly French, Vice President and Chief of Staff SACSCOC Accreditation Liaison, Thomas More University, 859.344.3619
Thomas More University provides students with something much more than job training. Graduates are prepared for any career. But they leave prepared for much more. They are exposed to the very best thought, literature, art, and music. They learn to harness the power of human reason to solve problems and discover truth. Most importantly, they have the chance to begin to become the person they were created to be. This is the power of the liberal arts in the Catholic Intellectual Tradition at Thomas More University. Our students come here looking for more. And that's exactly what we offer. Here our students take that opportunity and…Make It More. Learn more at thomasmore.edu.
