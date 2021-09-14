Matterport appoints Jon Maron as Vice President of Growth

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced the appointment of Jon Maron as Vice President of Growth. Jon will lead acquisition, retention, and revenue growth strategies for Matterport's expanding global customer base, which continues to scale as different industries and sectors adopt Matterport's spatial data and digital twin technology platform. He brings over 20 years of experience in marketing, public relations, and revenue growth and has a passion for developing people and processes, creating an atmosphere of trust, leveraging diverse views, and encouraging improvement and innovation.



"The digital transformation of buildings is changing how people and companies view and value physical space. Matterport plays a pivotal role in unlocking the advantages of newfound data in the built world. Today, marketing plays a vital role driving adoption and accelerating the next stage of growth for the company," said RJ Pittman, Chairman and CEO of Matterport. "Jon is a dynamic leader with significant experience leading growth, operations, and marketing across multiple teams. His deep engagement and understanding of market forces enables Matterport to take a holistic view across the global property industry to drive rapid adoption across all verticals and geos. At Matterport, our customers come first and the key to driving growth is creating value for our customers every day."



Jon is a long-time operating marketing executive, having held senior leadership positions at global organizations such as Kymeta, HTC, INRIX, Mitsubishi, Sony Ericsson, TCL Corp, LG, Ketchum and W20 among others driving growth across brand, sales, and corporate partnerships. With a proven record of building brand equity, Jon specializes in creating high performing teams and executable strategies that deliver operational excellence and create value for organizations.

"Matterport's mission of digitizing the built world has the potential to be disruptive and game changing across so many industries, and clearly Matterport holds an undisputed leadership position with dominant market share," commented Jon. "I am excited to join at such a pivotal moment in its growth journey and look forward to driving excellence and engagement through continuous improvement in customer acquisition, retention, and growth."

