Armis Appoints Desiree Lee as New CTO for Data

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armis , the leading unified asset visibility and security platform provider, today announced Desiree Lee as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for Data, reporting directly to Nadir Izrael, co-founder and Global CTO at Armis. Lee's appointment reinforces the company's strategic commitment to ensuring total visibility of all assets and devices in its customers' ecosystems. Armis uniquely allows clients to see all of their associated devices, their risk level, and their behavior profiles — all while delivering the ability to rapidly respond to threats and inconsistencies as they arise to improve cyber resilience.



Data is the lifeblood of any organization and ensuring clients can get a complete view of all of the assets in their environment, along with their associated risk profiles, is key to managing cyber risk. Armis is uniquely positioned to offer real-time depth and breadth of visibility, which are fundamental to truly protecting a modern firm from a cyberattack. This has led to Armis being recognized as the #1 provider for unified asset visibility for IoT, IoMT, and OT/ICS devices and assets.

"Enterprises collect vast amounts of data about devices and, today, this data is spread across disparate systems in multiple environments," said Nadir Izrael, co-founder and Global CTO at Armis. "At Armis, we correlate and normalize this evolving dataset to provide real-time asset management and actionable security insights that incorporate a device's context and behavior. Desiree's skills and expertise in this area are second to none. She will be leading our related industry solutions and development teams to further reinforce our award-winning capabilities and to enhance our unique data capture, processing, storage, and utilization systems."

Lee is a seasoned cybersecurity, network, and data storage leader, who has over 14 years of experience working across enterprises, financial institutions, and government authorities. She has led network, data, platform, and SaaS projects and, prior to joining Armis, she worked with Guardicore, Skyport Systems, Hitachi Data Systems, Brocade, and others. Most recently, Lee was Armis' Senior Director for Solution Architecture on the east coast of the United States of America.

Discussing her latest appointment, Desiree Lee said, "I very much look forward to bringing my experience, which is driven by real-world customer use cases and projects to this new role. This will help to ensure that we continue to provide even more value to our customers. The importance of data really can't be overstated in its ability to bring clients new insights for their asset inventory and to help them understand how that affects their cyber risk."



The most vulnerable devices are the ones that organizations cannot see, such as unmanaged devices. An agentless, passive device security platform can break through that barrier, allowing them to see everything and virtually protect any device with complete confidence. Armis compares the real-time state and behavior of each device on a network and in any environment to the "known good" baselines that are stored in its global Device Knowledgebase of over 1 billion devices — and still growing.

