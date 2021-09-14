Chinese Logistics Industry is expected to Generate Revenues worth 15 RMB Trillion by 2025 CAGR of 7.5% during 2020-2025: Ken Research
Key Findings
- Cold storage warehousing space per capita still remain low at 0.12 cubic meters in China, versus global average of 0.20 cubic meters showcasing a huge potential growth for the Chinese cold chain sector.
- Increasing Number of Logistics service providers are focussing on improving their Value Added Services and streamlining their business operations using Big Data, Data Analytics Tools, IoT, AI and others.
- China has been witnessing an average 4-5%annual increase in its per capita disposable income levels. This has led to rise in consumption of Food and Beverages and higher demand for supermarket retailing leading to increase the demand for warehousing in the country.
Rising Investment in technology: Major Logistics Players of China are increasingly focussing on improving IT and investing in technology in order to retain their customers in the highly competitive market of the country. China's freight networks are already responding to the advent of big data, open data and digital technologies. Technologies such as 3D Printing, Autonomous Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence, Alternative Fuel Vehicles, Drones and more adoption levels are expected to increase in the future in the country.
Improving Infrastructure: Chinese Government is investing heavily for improving infrastructure owing to which Intermodal Freight Logistics Parks and other infrastructure projects are expected to rise in future paving way for better logistic services in the country. Moreover, China is expected to witness an increase of ~15% in number of Logistic Parks from ~2000 in 2020 to 2300+ in 2025 in the country.
Increasing Multi-storey Warehouses: China's booming E-commerce Market, especially after COVID pandemic, has led to soaring demand for warehousing facilities in the country which are nearer to the end users. Hence, as land in major Urban Hubs is scarce and expensive, real estate developers such as Goodman, Prologis are setting their sights higher by adding floors to their logistics centres.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Chinese Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2025- Led by Growth in Road Freight Services, Improving Infrastructure and Rising Digital Innovations", the Chinese Logistic Market has been evolving in the country due to factors such as increasing Logistics demand owing to reasons such as higher E-commerce penetration due to changing consumer patterns and increasing consumer expenditure; improving transportation and warehousing infrastructure due to multiple government projects; rising investment in technologies such as IoT, Big Data Open Data, AI, Automation and more; growing international trade with other major economies such as Japan, Republic of Korea, India and more. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 7.5% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Key Segments Covered:-
By Mode of Service- Freight Forwarding Market (Revenue and Volume)
Road Freight
Sea Freight
Rail Freight
Air Freight
By Type of Load- Road Freight Forwarding Market (Revenue)
LTL
FTL
By Type of End Users – Road Freight Forwarding Market (Revenue)
Agriculture
Non- Agriculture
Commodities
FMCG Products
Electronic Equipments
Chemicals
Automotive Products
Pharmaceutical Products
By Business Model-Warehousing Market (Revenues)
Industrial Retail
Cold Storage
IFS/ICD
Grain Storage
By End User-Warehousing Market (Revenues)
FMCG Products
Commodities
Agricultural Products
Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices
Automotive Products
Electronics
Others
Companies Covered:-
(Freight Forwarding Companies)
SF Express
ZTO
Deppon Logistics
Yuancheng Group Co Ltd
Fujian Shengfeng
Leaping Express Group
Shandong Jiayi Logistics Co
Shanghai Zeyi Logistics
Aneng Logistics
Topone Logistics
Sinotrans Hi-Tech Logistics
Topwin Logistcs
Tianjin Datian Group
HOAU Logistics Co.
Yuantong Express Co. (YTO)
Shenghui Logistics Group Co.
Guangzhou Xinzhihong Logistics
Dazhong Transportation Group
Toll Global Logistics
Shandong Taian Transportation Group
Guangzhou City Star Transportation
Tianjin Lion Bridge
Beijing Xianglong Logistics Group
JD Logistics
CN Logistics
Zhejiang Xinbang Logistics Co
DB Schenker
Noatum Logistics
Best Freight
Dadi Logistics
PG Logistics
Shanghai Jiao Yun Co.
Transfar Logistics
Yusen Logistics China
(Warehousing Companies)
GLP
Vanke (VX Logistics Properties)
JD Logistics
China Logistics Property Holdings
Maple Tree Logistics
Proligis
Sinotrans
Li & Fung
SF Holdings
Kerry Logistics
COSCO SHIPPING Logistics
DB Schenker
DCH Holdings Ltd.
Changa Minsheng APLL Logistics
Bollore
(FMCG Companies)
WH Group
Pesico
Yili Group
Mengniu Group
Master Kong (Tingyi Holding Corp.)
Nestle
P&G
Coca Cola
China Resource Beer
Unilever
Nongfu Spring
Want Want China Holdings Ltd
Johnson and Johnson
Beijing Sanyuan Foods Company Limited
Mars Group
Nestle Waters
Key Target Audience:-
Industry Associations and Consulting Companies
Third Party Logistic Providers
Potential Market Entrants
Freight Forwarding and Warehousing Companies
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
Historical Period: 2015-2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Key Topics Covered in the Report:-
Comprehensive analysis of China Logistics Market and its segments.
Listed major players and their positioning in the market.
Identified major industry developments in last few years and assessed the future growth of the industry.
China Logistics Market Revenue
China Number of Logistic Companies
China Logistic Market Size
China Transportation Market Size
China Warehousing Market Size
China Logistics Market Growth Drivers
Consumer Expenditure China
Warehousing Hubs China
China Third Party Logistics
China Road Freight Network
China Sea Freight Network
China Air Freight Network
China Logistics Market COVID-19 Impact
China Warehousing Market Future Technologies
China Cold Chain Industry
China Food Supply Chain
China Co-Packing Industry Market Size
China Major Road Freight Companies
China Warehousing Service Providers
China Courier, Express and Parcel Service
Major Players China Logistics Market
China Railway Network
China Major Logistics Hubs
China Drone Technology
Warehousing Automation China
Road Freight International Companies China
Road Freight Domestic Companies China
Transportation Industry Pain Points China
Warehousing Industry Pain Points China
Cold Storage Market Pain Points China
China Transportation Industry Future Technologies
China Grade A and Grade B Warehousing Space
Shanghai City Warehousing Supply
Suzhou City Warehousing Supply
China Logistics Future Revenue
China Transportation Industry Future Revenue
China Warehousing Market COVID Impact
China Warehousing Industry Future Revenue
China Transportation Market COVID Impact
China Future Warehousing Hubs
Major Airports in China
For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:-
Chinese Logistics and Warehousing Market
Related Reports:-
Philippines Cold Chain Market Outlook To 2025: Driven By Rising Processed Food Consumption Owing To Growing Millennial Population Albeit Infrastructure Challenges
Philippines cold chain market was evaluated grow at a CAGR of 12.7% during 2014-2019 owing to the launch of ‘Philippines National Cold Chain Program' in 2004 which helped in establishment of cold chain facilities in major areas of North, Central and South Philippines. Government initiatives such as ‘Philippines Cold Chain Project' launched in 2014, ‘Build, Build, Build' initiative in 2018 and the annual Philippines cold chain expos conducted by CCAP have been vital for the market growth. The market has been driven primarily by the cold storage over transport business. Corespondingly, the cold chain industry has also been driven by rising meat consumption, consistent seafood production and rise in preventable diseases among Filipinos thereby augmenting the demand for vaccines and pharmaceuticals.
Competition Benchmarking of Top Logistics Players in Indonesia in Transportation, Warehousing, Cold Chain, 3PL, Express, E-Commerce, Automotive, Pharma and Retail Logistics
The Logistics Industry in Indonesia is dominated by the Freight forwarding Market due to trade with many Asian and European countries due to its Archipelago Location. Growth in the industry has been stimulated due to the betterment in ease of doing business and ranked 73rd position in the World due to huge infrastructural Support provided by the Indonesian Government.
The industry is dominated by Sea and land freight Movements considering its huge import and Exports with Asian countries such as China and India. The country has strong trade relations with Australia, European countries, US, and neighboring South East Asian countries such as Thailand and Vietnam. No international freight is by Land due to its geographical limits. Airfreight is quite expensive than any other Mode and is usually used for Express Shipments. Indonesia also has a strong warehousing market segment with huge space catered by warehousing players and renting out at quite high rates. Warehouses are concentrated in areas of Greater Jakarta, Surabaya and Makassar due to high population and presence of Seaports. The Courier, Express, and Parcel market is driven by growth in Last-Mile deliveries and the E-Commerce segment in the country.
India Logistics Market Outlook To FY24–Driven By Government Infrastructure Push, New Age Logistics Startups, And Technology Innovation
India has been ranked at 4th position in the world in railway freight traffic after China, the US, and Russia. Under the land freight corridors, 65% of domestic freight volume carried through the road; high compared to ~50% in developed countries. India Logistics Market has witnessed an average CAGR during FY14-FY19 due to favorable policy reforms from the government, continued investment in infrastructure by both the government and the private sector; the influx of foreign players in the market in recent years, increasing consolidation, and investing in innovative technologies has stimulated the growth in the market.
Turkey Logistics And Warehousing Market Outlook To 2025 – By Domestic And International Freight Forwarding Throughput, Revenue & Flow Corridor (Road Freight And Pipelines, Sea, Air And Rail Freight), By Warehousing (Industrial / Retail, Container Freight / Inland Container Depot & Cold Storage), By 3PL, Courier Express & Parcel, Domestic And Cross Border E-Commerce Logistics
Turkey logistics and warehousing market displayed a consistent growth during the period 2013 to 2018. The growth in the automotive exports coupled with rising e-commerce sector was witnessed to drive the Turkey logistics market. The country also has a robust manufacturing sector that contributes to almost 25% of the country's GDP and provides the boost to the logistics industry in Turkey. In addition to this, the implementation of Vision 2023 and Logistics Master Plan 2023 by the government also indicates a positive outlook for the industry. The market has increased owing to high domestic consumption and the efforts of government to boost infrastructure. The investments in infrastructure and technology have impacted Turkey logistics market positively.
Saudi Arabia Dry Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2025 – Warehousing Automation and Investment within Transport Infrastructure to Drive Market Revenue)
The market showcased a volatile growth trajectory. Dry logistics revenue declined at a CAGR of single digit CAGR during 2015-2019 due to oil price shock further leading to an economic slowdown during 2016-2017 period. Saudi Arabia is located at the crossroads of significant international trade route that connects Asia, Europe and Africa. This strategic location provides the Kingdom with a unique advantage over other nations thus, enabling it to become a leading regional logistics hub. In April of 2016, Saudi Arabia announced its Vision 2030 which includes transforming the Kingdom into a preferred logistics hub. It is making continuous efforts to make imports and exports processes more streamlined. Additionally, government is restructuring the regulations and structures logistics sector government and opening the way for market liberalization and private sector participation. Expansion of industrial cities continues to offer opportunities for foreign investors towards developing the non-oil manufacturing base, warehousing & logistics segments. For instance, Pfizer opened a manufacturing facility in the King Abdullah Economic City in the year 2017. Non-oil manufacturing growth is facilitated by launch of National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) in Jan 2019 by KSA government. Various companies are investing in Special bulk trucks and heavy lift movements to diversify their Revenue streams and Operations. For instance, Bahri launched new dry-bulk carrier ‘Sara' & increased their total fleet of dry-bulk carriers to 6 ships in KSA.
Myanmar Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2023 – By Road, Sea, Air and Rail Freight Forwarding; International and Domestic Freight, Integrated and 3PL Freight Forwarding; By Warehousing (Industrial/ Retail, ICD/CFS, Cold Storage, Others), 3PL Warehousing, Type of Warehouses; By Courier Express and Parcel Logistics and E-commerce Logistics
In 2011 Myanmar's economy opened up to the rest of the world. Foreign investment has since then been steadily coming in, reaching USD 7.5 billion in 2018, 13% growth since 2013. International companies are looking at Myanmar as a potential growth market. One of the lucrative factors for investing in Myanmar is the abundant supply of natural resources and one of the cheapest labor costs in Asia. However, there has been underinvestment in Myanmar with respect to the transportation sector, with merely 5% of government expenditure going towards the Transport and Communications sector even though Transportation services contribute 11.2% to the GDP. More than 80% of enterprises in Transportation and Storage Sector in Myanmar are operating with only 0-9 workers. This suggests that the market is majorly unorganized.
Contact Us:-
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
Support@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249
