Proactive news headlined including Apple, Gevo, Esports Entertainment, BioSig and Ascendant Resources
New York , Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Gevo applauds White House for coordinating several federal agencies to meet the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge click here
- Heritage Cannabis executes term sheet with Merida Capital to fund entry into Missouri with 3Fifteen click here
- ION Energy to commence maiden exploration program at Urgakh Naran lithium salar project in Mongolia click here
- DRDGOLD's Far West Gold Recoveries operation converts to closed circuit slimes milling for finer grind, more gold click here
- Boosh Plant-Based Brands awarded Presenting Level Sponsorship at Planted Expo in Vancouver; shares approved for Frankfurt trading click here
- Aurania Resources preparing to drill Tatasham target in Ecuador in fourth quarter this year click here
- Talon Metals hits highest-ever nickel and copper grades at its Tamarack property in Minnesota click here
- Mobile games sector unlikely winner after lose-lose Apple vs Epic ruling click here
- Logiq receives Indonesian Government approval to offer micro-lending services to 50 million Indonesians click here
- Esports Entertainment setting the stage for New Jersey gaming launch with opening of new office in Hoboken click here
- BioSig to install PURE EP System for evaluation at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Boston click here
- Ascendant Resources posts preliminary economic assessment for Portugal project, which shows low-cost, high-margin underground operation click here
- MAS Gold acquires 100% interest in historical producer Contact Lake Gold Mine in Saskatchewan click here
- GGX Gold Corp initiates bulk sample permit on the COD Vein at its flagship Gold Drop property click here
- Metalla Royalty & Streaming to buy 5% net smelter return royalty on Castle Mountain gold mine in California click here
- Zoglo's Incredible Food appoints consumer retail industry veteran Paul Del Duca as its new chairman click here
- Amryt Pharma raises sales forecast again as acquisition makes strong start click here
- Phunware executes definitive agreement to acquire Lyte Technology click here
- PlantX Life to launch products on Amazon Marketplace click here
- Bam Bam Resources increases its private placement financing to more than C$2.2M click here
- Australis reduces Body and Mind stake with the sale of 9.9 million shares click here
- Zynerba initiates RECONNECT Phase 3 trial of Zygel for Fragile X syndrome click here
- Fobi launches CheckVax Validator digital proof of vaccination solution click here
- Dalrada subsidiary expands operations with openings of diagnostics laboratory and rejuvenation and wellness center click here
- QC Copper and Gold highlights Quebec project's gold potential click here
