Media Advisory

Crestview Hills, Kentucky | Cincinnati, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: At a press conference at 3:30 today, Monday, September 13, 2021, Thomas More University will release their 2021-2026 strategic growth plan, Lighting the Way, and unveil their Second Century Campaign to raise funds in support of the University's growth projects, all in celebration of the University's 100th Anniversary.

WHY: These endeavors, aimed at advancing the University physically, academically, and spiritually will secure the University as the region's premier Catholic education institution. It's time for More.

WHO: Speakers:

Dr. Joseph L. Chillo LP.D., President Thomas More University

Dr. Judith Marlow '69, Chair, Board of Trustees

Will Ziegler '53, Honorary Chair, Second Century Campaign

University President Dr. Joseph L. Chillo will introduce the strategic plan, share details of the endowment and announce the initial actions already in motion. 100% of the Thomas More University Board of Trustees has contributed to the fund in advance, allowing President Chillo to release the amount of funds already raised, which will prime the launch of the endowment.

The Chair of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Judith Marlow '69, and the Honorary Chair of the Second Century Endowment Campaign, Will Ziegler, '53, will also speak at the press conference. At the conclusion of their remarks, the floor will be open to questions from the media. At the close of the press conference, media will receive a brochure detailing the future projects, goals and desires for the University.

WHEN: Today, Monday, September 13, 2021 at 3:30

WHERE: On Thomas More University campus, in the Saints Center Conference Hall, adjacent to the President's Office.

Thomas More University provides students with something much more than job training. Graduates are prepared for any career. But they leave prepared for much more. They are exposed to the very best thought, literature, art, and music. They learn to harness the power of human reason to solve problems and discover truth. Most importantly, they have the chance to begin to become the person they were created to be. This is the power of the liberal arts in the Catholic Intellectual Tradition at Thomas More University.

Email shared via Ed McMasters, FUSIONWRX Inc, PR and Media Partner for Thomas More University

Kevin Reynolds Thomas More University