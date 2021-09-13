Saint Jean Carbon Provides Update on the Progress of its Air Classifier and Appoints V-Bond Lee as Chief Technology Officer

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Jean Carbon Inc. ("Saint Jean" or the "Company") (TSXV:SJL) is pleased to announce the following updates.



Mining Processing

Saint Jean has completed 3D printing of a prototype version of its new proprietary air classifier and is currently assembling the equipment for carbon separation trials scheduled to commence in 2 weeks. A sample of high grade graphite ore recently extracted and provided by an undisclosed supplier in the Montpellier region of Quebec has been preprocessed as feedstock for trials in the air classifier. Saint Jean's new air classifier technology provides a crucial step in enriching graphite for which the end uses include battery anodes for electric vehicles energy storage systems. The air classifier provides purification of graphite after the initial ore crushing processes and will be used to separate out the desirable large flake graphite that is processed into battery anodes.

Solid Ultrabattery

The company is pleased to announce the completion of the prototype battery assembly line equipment and subsequent CSA certification by an overseas vendor. The equipment is currently in transit to the Guelph location and is scheduled to arrive soon. Battery testing equipment is also now on order. The construction of the battery laboratory at the Guelph plant is close to completion. A grand opening of the facility is anticipated in October.

Technology Roadmap

In keeping with the rapid pace of technological advancements in mining, carbon sciences and energy storage, Saint Jean has identified the critical need to maintain a technology roadmap that will enable the company to build a solid competitive edge. To support this effort V-Bond Lee, currently Chief Commercialization Officer of Saint Jean will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer effectively immediately. Dr Pfaffenberger quotes, "We are fortunate to have V-Bond on the team leading our technology development. His track record of developing proprietary solutions and experience bringing new technologies to market is a great match for Saint Jean Carbon's objectives."

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Saint Jean Carbon Inc.

Dr. William Pfaffenberger, Chairman of the Board, CEO and President

