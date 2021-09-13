 Skip to main content

Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Distributions

Globe Newswire  
September 13, 2021 9:15am   Comments
TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the "Fund") announces the following distributions per unit will be declared payable on each distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:

Record Date Payment Date Amount (C$ per unit)
September 30, 2021 October 15, 2021 $0.01
October 31, 2021 November 15, 2021 $0.01
November 30, 2021 December 15, 2021 $0.01
December 31, 2021 January 17, 2022 $0.01

For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.


