Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Distributions
TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the "Fund") announces the following distributions per unit will be declared payable on each distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Amount (C$ per unit)
|September 30, 2021
|October 15, 2021
|$0.01
|October 31, 2021
|November 15, 2021
|$0.01
|November 30, 2021
|December 15, 2021
|$0.01
|December 31, 2021
|January 17, 2022
|$0.01
For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.