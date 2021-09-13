Eden Empire Announces New Director in Expansion Push

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eden Empire Inc. (CSE:EDEN) (the "Company" or "Eden Empire" or "EDEN™") is pleased to announce that Philip van den Berg has joined the Company's board of directors and will act as Chairman of the Audit Committee.



Key Takeaways:

Mr. van den Berg brings 35+ years of investment banking expertise.

Co-founder of Taler Asset Management and is an acting director of Halo Collective (OTC:HCANF).

Previously an executive director for Goldman Sachs.



Philip van den Berg (1958): graduated cum laude in economics in 1985 at the University of Amsterdam. After graduating Mr. van den Berg joined Pierson, Heldring & Pierson in the Netherlands as an investment analyst. Most of his experience on the sell side was with Goldman Sachs in London where he joined when its European equities division was established in 1987. In 1995 Philip went to Deutsche Morgan Grenfell to participate in re-establishing its European equities division. During his career on the sell-side, he held various positions within research departments as an investment analyst, supervisory analyst, member of the investment policy committee and head of research. In 1997 Philip moved to the buy-side as co-founder of Olympus Capital Management, one of the first European hedge funds (long-short equity). In 2006 Philip co-founded Taler Asset Management, a wealth management company based in Gibraltar. Since 2014 Philip has been an active investor in various start-up companies in Europe and the US where he has held positions as director and CFO. He has managed capital market transactions, public listings and mergers and acquisitions.

"Philip humbly boasts one of the most extensive resumés in the cannabis industry. We are ecstatic to bring Philip on the board of directors," Gerry Trapasso, CEO for EDEN™ commented. "As director and Chairman of the Audit Committee, Philip will be responsible for providing oversight of the Company's financial reporting process, audit process, system of internal controls and compliance with laws and regulations as EDEN™ continues to expand its retail footprint across Canada and the United States."

The Company also announces that Dario Meli has resigned from his position as a director of the Company. EDEN™ thanks Mr. Meli for his contributions to the Company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

For further information or should you have any questions, please feel free to email us at investors@edenempire.com .

Gerry Trapasso, CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

About Eden Empire

Eden Empire is in the business of investments and operations in the cannabis sector and engaging in retail cannabis sales. Eden Empire intends to expand its retail operations in Canada and to expand its business to cannabis cultivation, extraction and processing‎ and become a fully integrated cannabis product company in the United States.

Eden Empire has an award winning and established nationwide brand, including a substantial intellectual property portfolio, and a dedicated management team with extensive cannabis industry experience. Upon completion of Eden Empire's currently intended acquisitions, and approval to operate its retail locations, the Company is expected to have a significant retail cannabis footprint in Canada and Michigan. Retail cannabis operations are an emerging sector with significant cash flow potential.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "upon" "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, the potential of the Company to expand its retail footprint; the Company's future operations of retail cannabis stores in the United States and Canada; the Company expanding its business to cannabis cultivation, extraction and processing and becoming a fully integrated cannabis company in the United States; the completion of the Company's currently intended acquisitions; the receipt of all necessary licenses and approvals to operate the Company's retail locations; and the proposed future transactions Eden may undertake and their expected timing.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Eden Empire to control or predict, that may cause Eden Empire's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: Eden Empire may not obtain the requisite regulatory approvals and may not begin operating cannabis retail or cultivation and processing operations; that the actual use of proceeds may differ from those currently stated; the inherent risks involved in the general securities markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry; liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties. Eden Empire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.



