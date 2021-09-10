Organosilicon Polymers Market worth USD 2,201.24 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.8% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organosilicon Polymers (Polysiloxane) Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Organosilicon Polymers (Polysiloxane) Market: Information by Product Type (Silicone Oil, Silicone Rubber, Silicone Resin, and Silicone Emulsion), by Application (Coatings, Elastomers, Foams, Adhesives & Sealants, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2028" the market size is projected to register a CAGR of around 4.28% to reach USD 2,201.24 million by the end of 2028.

Market Scope:

The MRFR assessment has listed a few major companies in the Organosilicon Polymers (Polysiloxane) Industry, namely

BASF SE (Germany)

Dow (US)

Huntsman International (US)

DIC Corporation (Japan)

LANXESS (Germany)

Mitsui Chemicals (Japan)

Kuwait Polyurethane Industry w.l.l (Kuwait)

Recticel (Belgium)

Covestro (Germany)

BCI Holding (UAE)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Rogers Corporation (US)



Each of these companies have substantial organosilicon polymers market share and make huge efforts to further expand their geographical reach by introducing highly innovative products and solutions. They also adopt numerous strategies such as collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, which adds to the polysiloxane market value.

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Key Growth Drivers:

Rail, public parks, bridges, roads, etc. frequently face continuous adverse conditions. Polysiloxane coatings are known for their ability to protect these structures from extreme temperature, corrosion, and fire, while enhancing their aesthetics and durability. Mild steel has remained the most preferred metal for use in railway construction, given its relatively lower cost, ease of fabrication, and mechanical strength. However, a key drawback is the metal's tendency to corrode quickly in adverse weather conditions. Unless sufficiently protected, the metal's strength deteriorates quite easily, resulting in structural failure. Therefore, polysiloxane coatings, with their anti-corrosive properties, are emerging as a viable solution in rail construction.

Polysiloxane, characterized by its unique properties combining biodurability and biocompatibility, finds widespread use in the healthcare industry as well. Its impressive durability is the result of various material properties including low surface tension, thermal and chemical stability, and hydrophobicity. As a result, it helps inhibits clogging of blood for long periods and are used for fabricating silicone-coated syringes, needles, and various other blood-collecting devices and instruments.



Market Restraints:

Certain toxic traits of a few polysiloxane types, such as the polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) are a major concern for end-users. Size and structure of the molecule has a grave impact on the toxicity, absorption, and ionic migration in animals as well as humans. With the safety level in children, newborns, and adults compromised due to the use of silicone, the polysiloxane market growth can be hindered in the years to come.

COVID-19 Analysis

With COVID-19 throwing a series of challenges at various industries, especially the chemical industry, the organosilicon polymers market growth has slowed down to some extent. The global industry has been reeling from the huge financial duress along with the imbalance created between the supply and demand ratio.

However, the worldwide organosilicon Polymers Market Size would continue to expand due to the strong government support, in the form of investments in research and development activities.

Market Segmentation

The organosilicon polymers industry has been divided in terms of product type, as well as application.

The product types considered in the MRFR analysis include silicone rubber, silicone oil, silicone emulsion, and silicone resin. Silicone rubber commands the global market, out of all the product types, given its extensive use in the automotive industry, where it helps bring down the total carbon footprint.



The top applications of organosilicon polymers (polysiloxane) are elastomers, coatings, adhesives & sealants, foams, and more. The fastest growth will be noted by the coatings segment in the review period. In view of their robust unique chemistry and chemical structure that leads to impressive glossy effect, color retention, resistance against fading, corrosion, and chalking, polysiloxane coatings are growing in popularity. These are increasingly being favored as viable protective coating solutions. They find a variety of applications, such as recreational, military, industrial, along with other infrastructure use-cases including marine vessels, roller coasters, oil platforms, water tanks, smokestacks, bridges, and more. With the steadily expanding industrial application range, the demand for polysiloxane coatings would continue to escalate in the next several years.

Regional Status

Polysiloxane Market has been regionally considered for North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Asia Pacific commands the highest share of 40% in the global market and is largely backed by the vast pool of affluent players that indulge in strategies such as expansions, R&D, acquisitions, agreements, and new product launches. Companies in China and India are working on fortifying their positions by investing considerably in research and development activities while the rapid industrial growth adds to the market value as well. The organosilicon polymers market size is further enhanced by the escalating production rate of sealants and adhesives, electronics, elastomers, and medical devices. These industries are thriving in response to steady investments, and supportive governments in the region. China, known for being the biggest electronics production base in the world, witnesses booming sales of a variety of electronic products like smartphones, tablets, OLED TVs, cables, and wires. Also, the considerable surge in the disposable incomes of the ever-expanding middle-class populace in the country would foster the organosilicon polymers market share in the years ahead.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are some of the fastest emerging markets, in view of the rise in technology innovations, and the growing construction and automotive industries. The fast-paced growth of these sectors is bound to create lucrative opportunities for polysiloxane manufacturers in the future.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Organosilicon Polymers (Polysiloxane) Market: Information by Product Type (Silicone Oil, Silicone Rubber, Silicone Resin, and Silicone Emulsion), by Application (Coatings, Elastomers, Foams, Adhesives & Sealants, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2028



