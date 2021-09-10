Ferrellgas provides severe weather safety tips for National Preparedness Month

Overland Park, Kan., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictions calling for a sixth-straight year of above-normal hurricane activity in 2021 offer a sobering reminder of last year's hurricane season, which was the fifth costliest on record.

For those who reside in areas that often see tropical storms or other major events such as tornados, wildfires, and severe winter weather, that means the dangers of these troubling storms causing sweeping damage are at an all-time high. That's why it's more important than ever to make sure your family is protected and always prepared for these extreme events, both during National Preparedness Month and every day throughout the year.

One important resource to have during a weather emergency is a reliable source of energy and that means propane. And whether you have a large propane tank that powers multiple appliances in your home or smaller propane tanks attached to grills, firepits, heaters, and other appliances, those who have propane on hand prior to a weather emergency are typically the most prepared.

"Propane has long been at the center of great family memories in the kitchen, in front of the fireplace, and around the grill," Chief Operating Officer Tamria Zertuche said. "But propane is also there for us when we need it most, powering backup generators, providing hot meals, and even boiling water when necessary. The portability of our Blue Rhino propane tanks also gives users the flexibility they need even in the worst of conditions. We're proud of the important role Ferrellgas and Blue Rhino employees play during these dangerous situations, bringing propane to people in need."

Below are some helpful tips from the Propane Education & Research Council to prepare yourself for a threatening hurricane or another severe weather event:

Create an emergency preparedness plan and review with your family

Ensure you have enough food and water

For larger residential-sized tanks, shut off your gas if it is safe to do so

Have an adequate supply of propane and ensure your residential tank is anchored properly

Never use or store propane grill tanks indoors or in enclosed areas (a garage, for example)

Secure your grill tanks against high winds

Listen to local authorities and evacuate your home when necessary

After the storm, wait to return home until it is safe

Check for damage on and around your propane tanks

Schedule a time for a qualified service technician to perform a complete inspection of your larger residential propane system if you suspect any of your propane appliances, equipment, or vehicles have been under water or damaged, or you have turned off your gas supply

For more information, visit Ferrellgas.com or BlueRhino.com.

