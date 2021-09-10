Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Capital One Launch Inaugural Class for the Build to Best HBCU Early Talent Program

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) today announced the first cohort of students selected to participate in the Capital One Build to Best HBCU Early Talent Program, an integrated program to support students attending TMCF member-schools, which are America's publicly supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs). One hundred (100) second-year students have been selected to the program, which will begin in the fall 2021 semester.

This effort is a part of TMCF's larger mission to advance pathways toward economic mobility for Black students and intentionally diversify the future work force within corporate America. As the McKinsey Institute for Black Economic Mobility and the McKinsey Global Institute found in their recent report, significant economic and human value can be gained when Black Americans are fully engaged in the economy. HBCUs are uniquely positioned to foster such engagement.

"This program reflects our intention to invest in communities of color and support the career aspirations of HBCU students, consistent with our mission of preparing the next generation of work force talent through leadership development," said TMCF Chief Programs Officer Dr. Eric D. Hart. "We look forward to partnering closely with Capital One to support rising talent in an effective and meaningful way."

The Capital One Build to Best HBCU Early Talent Program will provide professional development to rising sophomores with an emphasis on CreditWise, Capital One's credit management program, soft skills, career readiness training, and personal education plans for on-time graduation.

Through dedicated programming to prepare students for financial independence in their post-graduate careers, TMCF and Capital One are addressing some of the nation's most difficult issues while creating both short-term impact and sustainable outcomes with underrepresented groups.

"At Capital One, we recognize HBCUs and PBIs as champions for academic excellence and the integral role they play in paving career pathways for students," said Shavonne Gordon, Vice President of Enterprise Diversity Recruiting at Capital One. "Last year, we committed $1M in grants to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and United Negro College Fund in an effort to support HBCUs and increase the number of Black college graduates across the country, and we are thrilled to continue expanding these partnerships."

The partnership builds off Capital One's Impact Initiative, a $200M multi-year commitment which invests in diverse communities and businesses, and supports organizations that expand economic opportunity, particularly for Black and LatinX communities.

The Capital One Build to Best HBCU Early Talent Program Inaugural 100 can be viewed here.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

About Capital One

Capital One, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index. Capital One was founded on the principle that great talent, great analytics and great technology could revolutionize financial 2 services and democratize credit. We believe that attracting, hiring, and enabling great people can change banking for good. To learn more about Capital One, visit www.capitalone.com/About.

