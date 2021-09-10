 Skip to main content

NexImmune to Present at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 10, 2021 9:10am   Comments
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to orchestrate a targeted immune response by directing the function of antigen-specific T cells, today announced that Scott Carmer, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference today, September 10, 2021 at 1:15p.m. Eastern time.

The webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations page of NexImmune's website at Events and Presentations | NexImmune, Inc. A replay of the presentation will be available at the same location for 30 days following the conference.

About NexImmune

NexImmune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body's own T cells to generate a specific, potent, and durable immune response. The backbone of NexImmune's approach is a proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM™) nanoparticle technology platform. The AIM technology enables NexImmune to construct nanoparticles that function as synthetic dendritic cells capable of directing a specific T cell-mediated immune response. AIM constructed nanoparticles employ natural biology to engage, activate and expand endogenous T cells in ways that combine anti-tumor attributes of antigen-specific precision, potency and long-term persistence with reduced potential for off-target toxicities.

NexImmune's two lead programs, NEXI-001 and NEXI-002, are in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed AML after allogeneic stem cell transplantation and multiple myeloma refractory to at least 3 prior lines of therapy, respectively. NexImmune is also developing new AIM nanoparticle constructs and modalities for potential clinical evaluation in oncology and in disease areas outside of oncology, including autoimmune disorders and infectious disease.

For more information, visit www.neximmune.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Chad Rubin, SVP Corporate Affairs
NexImmune, Inc.
646.319.3261
crubin@neximmune.com 


