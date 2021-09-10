225 North Calvert Project Receives Repayment

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EB5 Capital announced today its $20 million preferred equity investment in CP Capital US's (formerly known as HQ Capital Real Estate) 225 North Calvert has been repaid in full.



225 North Calvert, located in Baltimore, Maryland, is a mixed-use redevelopment of a downtown office building into a 347-unit luxury apartment building with ground-floor retail. Construction began in late 2016 and was completed in November of 2018. The amenities offered by 225 North Calvert are upscale and designed to attract young professionals. Its 9,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space adds to the exciting atmosphere of the area as downtown Baltimore continues growing into an attractive destination for living, dining, and entertaining.

The project is located just blocks away from the Inner Harbor waterfront – Baltimore's most popular retail destination and tourist attraction – and it is minutes away from Johns Hopkins Hospital, which is consistently ranked as one of the best hospitals in the world.

The sale of 225 North Calvert marks EB5 Capital's 13th repaid project. It created approximately 900 new jobs, far exceeding the minimum job creation requirement. Many of the investors who participated in this project began filing their I-829 petitions in early 2019.

"The full repayment of an EB-5 investment by a developer is an important moment in our business cycle," said Juline Kaleyias, EB5 Capital's Vice President of Business Development. "We take great pride in the level of scrutiny potential deals go through. The return of funds reaffirms our investment due diligence process and reflects well on our team's ability to identify viable EB-5 investment opportunities for our clients."

EB5 Capital provides qualified investors from around the world with opportunities to invest in job-creating commercial real estate projects to obtain U.S. permanent residency, as well as private equity investments and secondary passports. For more information, visit http://www.eb5capital.com.

