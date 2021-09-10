Independent Financial Planning and Wealth Management Firm, Money Concepts, Prepares to Engage with National Network of Financial Professionals in Council of Presidents Workshops.

Palm Beach Gardens, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money Concepts is proud to reinstate the Council of Presidents, traveling to six cities in two weeks, to host local workshops for their network of independent financial professionals after being virtual for over a year.

With transparency and community at the forefront of Money Concepts' core values, the President and CEO, along with the Executive team, will communicate relevant industry updates and changes to support their financial professionals in adapting and developing their businesses to meet this everchanging environment. The leadership team will also be communicating the firm's initiatives, and will most importantly be engaging with their financial professionals across the country, collecting feedback for their needs, and further strengthening their community of sharing among like-minded professionals.

A Message from President & CEO, Denis Walsh

"The Council of Presidents workshops have been a unique biannual event since our start in 1979. In addition to meeting twice a year at our large conferences held in destination venues, we prioritize creating an opportunity to connect with our network of professionals in smaller group settings to share ideas and gain valuable feedback from the field."

2021 Council of Presidents Locations

Atlanta, GA - Sep 13-14 St. Louis, MO - Sep 14-15 Los Angeles, CA - Sep 16-17

Cincinnati, OH - Sep 20-21 Hartford, CT - Sep 22-23 San Antonio, TX - Sep 23-24

Over the last 42 years, Money Concepts has developed a culture of sharing among a network of like-minded financial professionals with turn-key solutions for advisors seeking independence without compromising the support needed to effectively serve their clients.

More About Money Concepts®:

Money Concepts Capital Corp. is a privately-owned independent broker-dealer and dually registered as a Registered Investment Advisor based in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. established in 1979, and its parent company Money Concepts International, Inc. has a network of approximately 700 financial professional centers nationwide.

In addition to serving independent advisors, Money Concepts® provides turn-key wealth management services for community banks, credit unions, and tax professionals. Money Concepts® advisors provide holistic planning and offer a full array of non-proprietary products and services including advisory and alternative investment services.

