Special Meeting of Unitholders of Brompton Global Real Assets Dividend ETF

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:BREA) Brompton Funds Limited ("Brompton" or the "Manager"), the manager of Brompton Global Real Assets Dividend ETF (the "Fund") announces that a special meeting of the holders of units ("Unitholders") of the Fund will be held on November 1, 2021 (the "Meeting").



At the Meeting, Unitholders will be asked to approve a change to the name of the Fund and an amendment to the Fund's investment objectives (collectively, the "Amendments").

All costs associated with the implementation of the Amendments, including with respect to the Meeting, will be borne by the Manager.

The Manager believes the Amendments will provide the following benefits:

(a) Fundamental Investment Objectives: Amending the Fund's investment objectives to include integration of environmental, social and corporate governance ("ESG") factors as part of the Fund's investment process will more accurately reflect the Fund's fundamental investment objectives.

(b) More Accurate Name: Changing the name of the Fund to "Brompton Sustainable Real Assets Dividend ETF" will more accurately describe the Fund's investment process and its integration of ESG factors.

The Fund's current monthly distribution is $0.08333 per month ($1.00 per annum) which represents a 4.2% rate based on the September 8, 2021 closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

Unitholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2021 will be entitled to vote at the Meeting. If approved, the Amendments are expected to be implemented in November 2021, subject to obtaining the required regulatory approvals and the approval of the TSX. Details of the proposed Amendments will be further outlined in the Fund's notice of special meeting of Unitholders and management information circular that will be prepared and delivered to Unitholders in connection with the Meeting and will be available under the Fund's profile on www.sedar.com.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.





Annual Compound Returns YTD 1-Yr Incep.



(Apr 30/20) Brompton Global Real Assets Dividend ETF 13.0% 17.1% 18.7%

Returns are for the periods ended August 31, 2021 and are unaudited. Inception date April 30, 2020. The table shows the Fund's compound return for each period indicated. Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the Fund will perform in the future. The information shown is based on net asset value per unit and assumes that distributions made by the Fund on its units in the period shown were reinvested at net asset value per unit in additional units of the Fund. The table above also shows the Fund's compound return for each period indicated.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of returns are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income tax payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.



