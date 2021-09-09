 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Outbrain to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
September 09, 2021 4:59pm   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain Inc. ("Outbrain") (NASDAQ:OB), a leading recommendation platform for the open web, announced today that its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences and events:

Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference
September 14, 2021
Fireside Chat – 12:10 PM Eastern Time

Jefferies Virtual Software Conference
September 15, 2021
Presentation – 11:30 AM Eastern Time

Jefferies Israel Innovation Summit
September 30, 2021
Panel and Presentation

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat and presentations will be featured on Outbrain's investor relations website at https://investors.outbrain.com/.

About Outbrain

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) is a leading recommendation platform for the open web. Our technology enables 10 billion daily recommendations to consumers across more than 7,000 online properties and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Founded in 2006, Outbrain is headquartered in New York with offices in 18 cities worldwide.

Media Contact

press@outbrain.com

Investor Relations Contact

IR@outbrain.com

(332) 205-8999


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com