Acrylic Sheets Market worth USD 6.89 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.83% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrylic Sheets Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Acrylic Sheets Market Research Report: By Type (Extruded Acrylic Sheet, Cast Acrylic Sheet), By Application (Building & Architecture, Visual Communication & Retail Furniture & Design, Automotive & Transport, Electricals & Electronics, Sanitaryware, Others) – Forecast to 2028" the market size is projected to be worth USD 6.89 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028), The market was valued at USD 3.21 Billion in 2020.



Competitive Landscape:

Eminent players profiled in the global Acrylic Sheets Market industry report include-

Shanghai acrylic(cast) chemical corporation (China), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Arkema (France), Lucite International (US), Sun Acrylam Private Limited (India), Plaskolite (US), JuMei Acrylic (China), Asia Poly Industrial Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), Gevacril (Italy), 3A Composites GmbH (Switzerland), Ray Chung Acrylic Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Elastin International Corp., (Taiwan), Shen Chuen Acrylic (Ningbo) Co., Ltd. (China), Aristech Surfaces LLC (US), PT Margacipta Wirasentosa (Indonesia), among others.

Key Driving Factors and Impediments

Significant strength, clarity, light weight, anti-fogging, glare reduction and resistance proof are a few essential benefits offered by acrylic sheets and are expected to be the top factors for the strong market demand. Acrylic sheet's easily moldable characteristic helps it reach any shape also drives its use across a number of industries. Rise in industrialization as well as urbanization, particularly in emerging regions like Asia Pacific will foster market growth.

Acrylic sheets also find use in interior and furniture and in the automotive sector along with hospitals since they impart high gloss and hard surface and are easy to clean and maintain at lower price. These factors are deemed to benefit the global industry in subsequent years.



Companies active in the acrylic sheets market spend considerably on bolstering their product lines and also foster their distribution networks. They frequently adopt competitive strategies like product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, expansions, and joint ventures to meet with the growing demand for excellence among end-users.

Segmental Analysis

Type and application are the major segments as per which the global market has been studied in the MRFR report.

The types of acrylic sheets available in the worldwide market are cast and extruded. The key segments depending on cast acrylic sheets include continuous cast acrylic sheets and cell cast acrylic sheets. Top applications are furniture & design, electricals & electronics, sanitaryware, visual communication & retail, automotive & transport, building & architecture, among others.

Regional Outlook

North America is the market leader, in terms of consumption of acrylic sheets and is likely to note sustained growth throughout the review period. Large-scale investments in the upgradation of the existing infrastructure as well as new ones benefit the regional market. The thriving construction and building sector in the region, especially in the United States, is expected to present significant opportunities in the coming years.



Asia Pacific can expect to procure the fastest growth in the following years, thanks to the rise in consumer spending and the expanding working population. Increasing FDIs in construction and automotive sectors in developing countries like Malaysia, Japan and South Korea should be favorable for the APAC market during the given period.

The MEA market stands to profit from the mounting purchasing capacity of people in the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. These countries have emerged as prominent markets for sanitary ware products, which bolsters the need for acrylic sheets while the expanding construction industry also adds to the growth.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Acrylic Sheets Market Research Report: By Type (Extruded Acrylic Sheet, Cast Acrylic Sheet), By Application (Building & Architecture, Visual Communication & RetailFurniture & Design, Automotive & Transport, Electricals & Electronics, Sanitaryware, Others) – Forecast to 2028



