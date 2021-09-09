Gunderson Dettmer's Fast-Growing Los Angeles Office Expands With Addition of Partner Tim Greene

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian is pleased to announce that Timothy D. Greene has joined the firm as a Partner in the Licensing, Strategic Partnering & Commercial Transactions practice, resident in the firm's Los Angeles office. Formerly a partner at Orrick, Greene was a member of its IP Licensing & Technology Transactions group.



"The local venture ecosystem has grown exponentially since we opened the Los Angeles office in 2012 and with Tim's addition we will continue to make our mark on the landscape," said Gunderson Dettmer's Los Angeles Office Leader Mike S.L. Heath. "It's rare to find an IP licensing and technology transactions partner in L.A. with a focused practice in emerging growth companies like Tim's. We're excited for him to join the office's 25 lawyers who are singularly focused on the Los Angeles venture community to bring both company and fund clients a wealth of strategic capability."

Greene focuses on corporate partnering, strategic alliances, data privacy, technology protection, and licensing and commercialization of intellectual property and technology assets. He advises emerging companies and venture capital firms on intellectual property, technology and privacy issues in connection with financings, M&A activities and commercial transactions.

"In addition to joining the Los Angeles office's quickly expanding team, I am excited to join a practice of more than 70 technology transactions lawyers worldwide who are equally focused on the unique licensing, data, strategic and commercial needs of venture-backed companies," said Greene, "Gunderson Dettmer is known for providing advice that is second-to-none and I am excited to add my own experience to such an impressive team."

Greene represents company clients in a wide variety of industries, including hardware, software and SaaS, information technology, media, and consumer products, as well as a number of leading venture capital firms. He has negotiated major corporate partnering deals, strategic alliances, and licensing arrangements for and against many large U.S. and international companies, including Walmart, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Toyota, Samsung, Alphabet, Facebook, and most of the world's largest financial institutions. Greene also has particular expertise in open-source software matters, from designing and implementing open source software compliance programs to helping companies build commercial strategies around open source software projects.

Greene is a graduate of the University of Chicago Law School (J.D., 2011) and the University of Utah (B.A., 2007).

About Gunderson Dettmer

Gunderson Dettmer has more than 350 lawyers singularly focused on the global venture capital/growth equity and emerging companies ecosystem, across ten offices in key venture markets throughout the world, including Silicon Valley, Ann Arbor, Austin, Beijing, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, San Francisco and Singapore. The firm represents more than 2,500 venture-backed companies and over 450 of the world's top venture capital and growth equity firms, with thousands of their underlying funds. The firm routinely negotiates about one-third of every venture capital dollar raised worldwide and is the recognized global leader in the representation of venture capital and growth equity funds in their investment activities, negotiating more than 1,000 venture and growth financings every year. For venture-backed companies, the firm provides guidance at every stage in their lifecycle, from launch through IPO and as public companies, becoming extensions of their management teams as they progress through each stage of growth.

