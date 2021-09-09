TierPoint Announces Plan to Build New St. Louis Area Data Center

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet, today announced plans to build a new, 23,000 square foot, Tier III data center in the Westport area of St. Louis County, Missouri. Backed by an approximately $20 million commitment, the facility will include 14,500 square feet of production or raised floor space.



"Missouri is a leading destination for businesses in the tech industry, and we are excited that TierPoint is expanding its footprint in our state by establishing a fourth facility here," said Governor Mike Parson. "TierPoint's investment in Missouri, when it has the ability to locate anywhere in the country, proves our central location and business-friendly economy is fostering market access and creating economic opportunity. We appreciate TierPoint choosing to grow in Missouri and look forward to its continued success."

TierPoint has already secured an anchor tenant for the new facility, which is expected to be finished and open to clients in the second quarter of 2022.

"Our decision to build this new facility was driven by strong and growing demand for world-class data center space in St. Louis and throughout the Midwest," said TierPoint Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jerry Kent. "As a lifelong resident of the area, I'm extremely pleased that TierPoint was in position to answer this demand and expand the geographic diversity of the region's commercial data center options."

"When companies like TierPoint continue to invest in our state, it's a true testament to the data center friendly environment we have here in Missouri," said Subash Alias, Missouri Partnership CEO. "TierPoint's new facility will benefit from highly competitive electric rates, communications infrastructure that delivers very low latency, and an ecosystem of other global businesses and world-class talent nearby."

The new data center will be the first of its size in the St. Louis metropolitan area outside of downtown, where TierPoint operates two other data centers, along with a fourth Missouri data center in the Kansas City area. In total, TierPoint operates 40 data centers, coast to coast, offering a comprehensive portfolio of cloud, colocation, and other IT infrastructure solutions to thousands of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises.

About TierPoint

