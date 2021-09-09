Tompkins Robotics President and CEO, Mike Futch, to Speak at PARCEL Forum 2021

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tompkins Robotics president and CEO, Mike Futch, will speak at PARCEL Forum 2021 on Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. ET. In the session titled, "Last-Mile Parcel Sortation Reimagined," Futch will explore the challenges of last-mile delivery processing and present solutions for carriers that continue to be impacted by COVID-19. With the shipping and logistics landscape permanently affected, new robotic solutions will create opportunities for greater performance and efficiency for last-mile parcel sortation.



"The advantages of implementing high speed sortation for last-mile processing are substantial in this digital age," said Futch. "Automation is the answer to solving the limiting constraints of traditional solutions. Our experts at Tompkins Robotics provide high speed solutions that meet growing demands, while minimizing labor and space requirements needed for optimal executions."

Tompkins Robotics ' models and solutions can be deployed across entire supply chains to deliver transformative automation and optimize fulfillment operations of all sizes. Their ingenuity and decades of experience in designing operations has resulted in a line of products with the ability to provide previously unseen modularity, flexibility and speed of implementation – all at a lower cost versus traditional solutions.

"Our systems maximize performance with mobile, scalable and flexible robotics solutions that grow and change on-demand to meet customer needs," added Futch. "We create profit and value for our clients, making them more agile and adaptable in today's rapidly evolving marketplace."

PARCEL Forum 2021, an essential learning event for e-commerce-centric and business-to-business shippers, will be held Sept. 14th -16th at the Gaylord National Resort in Washington, DC. While most of the world came to a screeching halt due to COVID-19, the logistics and shipping sectors did anything but slow down. The small-package industry has been thrust to the forefront of supply chain, becoming essential in connecting the entire globe.

