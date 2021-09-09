Flywire Announces Flywire Forward, a Virtual Event Focused on the Future of FinTech

Flywire's first-ever virtual industry event brings together business professionals across all industries



Three-time Olympian Dominique Dawes to keynote — "Determination, Dedication & Desire: Building an Olympic Mindset"

Intimate fireside chats with Flywire executives and experts from Nasdaq, Citi, Bain Capital Ventures and Money20/20

Flywire-exclusive research will unveil new trends in global commerce

BOSTON, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) (Flywire) a global payments enablement and software company, today announced its first-ever virtual industry event, Flywire Forward , which will bring together business professionals across a wide variety of industries to discuss the future of FinTech. The event, which is scheduled to take place on September 16th, will include one-on-one and group discussions with different industry experts, inspiring keynote speakers, virtual networking and more. Flywire will also share exclusive research on the present- and future-state of payments.

Registration for the Flywire Forward is now open. Flywire Forward is scheduled to take place from 9:30 am – 1:10 pm ET on September 16, 2021. Presentation content will be available to view online immediately following Flywire Forward.

In conjunction with Flywire Forward, Flywire will also unveil exclusive research that details some of the latest global payments trends emerging from the industries which Flywire supports. To register for early access to this new report, The Pulse on Payments, please sign up here .

Flywire Forward will bring to light the most pressing trends and issues shaping the FinTech ecosystem in a dynamic and engaging virtual program. In addition to Flywire executives, the event brings together expert speakers from Citi, Bain Capital Ventures and Money20/20 to discuss the future of payments, crypto, global commerce, and more.

"The rapid adaptation in e-commerce over recent years has shown the high standard of simplicity, ease and security that consumers and businesses expect in payments," Mike Massaro, CEO, Flywire, said. "With Flywire Forward, our goal is to be an incubator for fresh perspectives and transformative ideas about FinTech and its increasingly vital role in business and organizational strategy."

Dominique Dawes, three-time Olympian and Olympic Gold Medalist, will provide the keynote address and sit down for a Q&A session to discuss her personal motto – "Determination, Dedication & Desire: Building an Olympic Mindset." Dawes will share personal stories from her years of competing on the world stage and will provide attendees with strategies to attain and sustain success in their personal and professional lives.

Additional Flywire Forward 2021 program tracks include:

Not Another FinTech IPO Story : A fireside chat with Flywire CEO Mike Massaro and Karen Snow, SVP of East Coast Listings and Capital Services at Nasdaq.

: A fireside chat with Flywire CEO Mike Massaro and Karen Snow, SVP of East Coast Listings and Capital Services at Nasdaq. Pulse on Payments: Unveiling Top Global Payments Trend : A panel conversation with Flywire experts who will distill some of the latest trends taking shape across Flywire's target industries – Education, Healthcare, Travel and B2B.

: A panel conversation with Flywire experts who will distill some of the latest trends taking shape across Flywire's target industries – Education, Healthcare, Travel and B2B. FinTech Forward: What Will the Future Hold?: An intimate roundtable with Matt Harris, Partner at Bain Capital Ventures; Vanessa Colella, Chief Innovation Officer at Citi, and Scarlett Sieber, Chief Strategy Officer at Money20/20. The experts will discuss what's on the horizon for FinTech, as new categories and market needs continue to emerge.

Resources

Register for Flywire Forward online .



. To register for early access to Flywire's research, sign up here .

