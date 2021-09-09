Reneo Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases, today announced that management will be participating in five investor conferences during the month of September.



Details for the upcoming conferences are as follows:

Conference: Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Conference

Date: September 8-10, 2021

Format: One-on-one investor meetings Conference: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 13-15, 2021

Format: Presentation available for on-demand viewing (beginning 7:00am ET, September 13); one-on-one investor meetings Conference: Baird's 2021 Global Healthcare Conference

Date: September 15, 2021

Time: 1:20-1:50 PM PT

Format: Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings Conference: SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Neuromuscular, Rare Diseases & Genetic Medicines

Date: September 22-23, 2021

Format: One-on-one investor meetings Conference: Cantor Fitzgerald's Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: September 30, 2021

Time: 8:40-9:10 AM ET

Format: Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Reneo is developing REN001 to modulate genes critical to metabolism and generation of ATP, which is the primary source of energy for cellular processes. REN001 has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function and increase fatty acid oxidation, and may increase production of new mitochondria.

Contacts:

Joyce Allaire

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Vinny Jindal

Chief Financial Officer

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

investors@reneopharma.com



