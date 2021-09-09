Olema Oncology to Present Data on OP-1250 at the 2021 JCA-AACR Precision Cancer Medicine International Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (("Olema" or "Olema Oncology, NASDAQ:OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women's cancers, today announced a poster presentation of new preclinical data on OP-1250, a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD) being developed for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer and other women's cancers, at the 1st JCA-AACR Precision Cancer Medicine International Conference being held virtually from September 10-12, 2021 (U.S.) and September 11-12 (Japan).



A virtual e-poster presentation titled, "Complete Estrogen Receptor (ER) Antagonism As An Optimal Approach for ER-Positive Breast Cancer Drug Development," along with a pre-recorded audio narration will be available on-demand on the conference website.

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women's cancers. Olema's lead product candidate, OP-1250, is an orally-available small molecule with combined activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco.

