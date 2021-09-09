Vera Therapeutics Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on IgA Nephropathy

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for immunological diseases that improve patients' lives, announced today that it is scheduled to host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on IgA Nephropathy (IgAN or Berger's Disease) at 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday, September 20, 2021.



The event will feature presentations by KOLs Richard Lafayette M.D., Stanford University Medical Center, and Jonathan Barratt, Ph.D., FRCP, University of Leicester. Dr. Lafayette will discuss the rationale for targeting B lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) in IgAN. Dr. Barratt will discuss data from trials targeting BLyS and APRIL in IgAN patients, including the Phase 2a JANUS study of atacicept, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of atacicept in IgAN. Both KOLs will discuss the potential for Vera's atacicept as a treatment option. Atacicept is a recombinant fusion protein that acts as a dual inhibitor of cytokines BLyS and APRIL, which targets B cells and plasma cells, as well as reduces disease-causing autoantibodies.



Dr. Lafayette and Dr. Barratt will be available to answer questions following their formal presentations.

KOL Biographies

Richard Lafayette, M.D., is a professor of Medicine (Nephrology) at the Stanford University Medical Center. Dr. Lafayette completed his medical education at New York Medical College and went on to complete his residency at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, and his fellowship at Stanford University School of Medicine. He is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Nephrology.

Dr. Lafayette served as the Associate Chair of the Stanford University Department of Medicine from 2002 to 2007, the Clinical Chief of Nephrology at Stanford University from 1999 to 2012, and currently serves as the Director of the Stanford Glomerular Disease Center since 2010. He was honored in America's Top Doctors, Best Doctors from 2004 to 2018, and received America's Top Doctors Award, Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. from 2014 to 2022. Dr. Lafayette has been part of the following boards and professional organizations: Editorial Board, Kidney News, American Society of Nephrology (ASN) (2010 to 2021); Member, Glomerular Disease Advisory Committee, American Society of Nephrology (2013 to 2017); and, Member (ex-officio), Communications Committee, American Society of Nephrology (2015 to Present).

Jonathan Barratt, Ph.D., FRCP, leads the Renal Research Group within the College of Life Sciences, University of Leicester. Dr. Barratt's research is focused on a bench to bedside approach to improving our understanding of the pathogenesis of IgAN, a common global cause of kidney failure. He is the IgAN Rare Disease Group lead for the United Kingdom National Registry of Rare Kidney Diseases (RaDaR), and a member of the steering committee for the International IgAN Network. He works closely with pharmaceutical companies interested in new treatments for IgAN, is chief investigator for a number of international randomized controlled Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials in IgAN, and was a member of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and ASN Kidney Health Initiative: Identifying Surrogate Endpoints for Clinical Trials in IgAN Workgroup.

About Atacicept

Atacicept is a novel, disease-modifying fully humanized fusion protein that is a dual inhibitor of the cytokines B lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL). These cytokines are members of the tumor necrosis factor family that promote B-cell survival and autoantibody production associated with immunologic diseases, including IgA nephropathy (IgAN), also known as Berger's disease, and systemic lupus erythematosus. Vera believes that atacicept has the potential to be the best-in-class and the leading B cell-targeted therapy for IgAN. Atacicept has been well tolerated and has been used in clinical trials of more than 1,500 patients to date. In a clinical trial of IgAN patients, data show atacicept is the first known molecule to substantially reduce galactose-deficient immunoglobulin A (Gd-IgA1).

About Vera

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for immunological diseases that improve patients' lives. Vera's lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases. In addition, Vera is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove medically useful, including lupus nephritis, a severe renal manifestation of systemic lupus erythematosus. For more information, please visit www.veratx.com.

