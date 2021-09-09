Elevator and Escalator Market to Reach USD 122.83 Billion by 2028; Increasing Mega Infrastructural Developments to Lead to Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global elevator and escalator market size was USD 77.82 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 79.7 billion in 2021 to USD 122.8 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.4% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, "Elevator and Escalator Market, 2021-2028."

The increasing investment in commercial and residential infrastructure ventures in the emerging as well as established economies, is leading to the growth of the market. Surging construction projects of the biggest and tallest commercial buildings in various regions are anticipated to develop the approval rate of the product.

Key Providers Present in This Market

thyssenkrupp AG (Cinven, Advent and RAG foundation) (Essen, Germany)

United Technologies (Massachusetts, United States)

Schindler (Ebikon, Switzerland)

KONE CORPORATION (Espoo, Finland)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

HYUNDAI ELEVATOR CO., LTD. (Gyeonggi-do, South Korea)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Johnson Elevator Co., Ltd. (Jiangsu, China)

FUJITEC CO., LTD (Tokyo, Japan)

Toshiba Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.4% 2028 Value Projection USD 122.83 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 77.82 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 140 Tables, Charts & Figures 67 Segments covered Product; Business; Application; and Region Growth Drivers Increasing Investment in Infrastructure to Propel Growth Energy-efficient Elevators and Escalators to Bolster Market Growth Increasing Infrastructural Developments to Boost Market Growth Pitfalls & Challenges Rise in Elevator and Escalator Casualties is Impacting Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact

Sudden Shutdown of Production Facilities to Restrain Latent Market Improvements

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak formed an unparalleled and complicated health emergency across the world as a security measure majority of the important countries enforced a stringent and exponential countrywide lockdown limiting the monetary happenings within the region.

Moreover, the unexpected termination had a hard-hitting influence in labor concentrated and extremely unstable construction sector, which also declined novel construction and reconstruction doings, hindering the sales and progressions of the market.

Report Coverage

We have executed an exclusive research method that comprises information triangulation based on the renowned bottom-up and top-down approaches. Our researchers have lead thorough primary research as well as secondary research to authenticate the estimated size of this market. The data utilized to depict the shares for multiple segments at the national, regional, and global levels is mined from comprehensive interviews with various experts. Our analysts have also extracted information from funded databases, industry journals, SEC filings, and many other parallel resources.

Segmentation

On the basis of analysis by-product, the market is classified into elevators, escalators, and moving walkways. The escalators segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.

By business, the market is categorized into new equipment, maintenance, and modernization.

Based on applications, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.

In terms of region, the market is branched into North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Infrastructural Developments to Boost Market Growth

The incredible upsurge in infrastructural spending by developing countries is guessed to result in the expansion of the global market. Additionally, as per the statistics issued by UNCTAD Trade and Development, the infrastructure progression prominence of about 40 developing nations is documented to be on a greater side.

Therefore, the governments of these emerging countries are implementing progressive alterations in the development of numerous infrastructures such as dams, bridges, highways, ports, schools, and airports. This is expected to bolster the elevator and escalator market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Dominate Backed by Rising Development in India

Asia Pacific held the maximum elevator and escalator market share owing to the rising necessity for development from chief nations of this region, such as India as well as southeast Asia.

North America region documented a moderate pace of growth over the forecast period. The struggles made by the global producers to reinforce their occurrence in the regional market is a grave reason behind the prosperous market, particularly in the U.S.

In South America, the construction of low to midrise commercial developments, office structures, and residential infrastructure ventures are amplifying the necessity of elevator and escalator across the region of South America.

Competitive Landscape

Companies Enter Into Collaborative Contracts to Strengthen their Market Positions

The important players of the market are known to form vital tactics in order to preserve their domination over the market worldwide. The players, along with their professional consultants, apply strategies such as unveiling products, entering tactical contracts, engaging in collaborations, and many other things to thrust market growth and broaden their growth horizon throughout the market.

Industry Development

February 2020: Thyssenkrupp traded its elevator technology business to an association managed by Cinven, Advent, as well as RAG foundation.

Detailed Table of Content

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Business

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 on Elevator and Escalator Market

Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape

Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter's Five Forces Analysis Global Elevator and Escalator Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

Overview

Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

Employee Size Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Primary Interview Responses

TOC Continued …

