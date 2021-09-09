LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE:TAAT) (OTCQX:TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the "Company" or "TAAT™") is pleased to announce that it will be an exhibitor at the 2021 NACS Show held in Chicago, Illinois from Wednesday, October 6, 2021 through Friday, October 8, 2021, where approximately 1,200 vendors in the convenience category welcome an average of 23,000 attendees from more than 70 countries1. The NACS Show is operated by the Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing (formerly known as the National Association of Convenience Stores, abbreviated as "NACS"), a trade association established in 1961 currently focused on industry-related issues such as labour and healthcare benefits, menu labelling compliance, payment card "swipe fees", and tobacco retailing regulations2. Other exhibitors at next month's event include household names in food and beverage (e.g., General Mills, Campbell's, the Coca-Cola Company), incumbent retail technology providers (e.g., NCR Corporation, Verifone), and foodservice (e.g., ICEE, BUNN). In addition to major U.S. tobacco distributor Eby-Brown, many "Big Tobacco" firms are also exhibitors at the 2021 NACS Show in Chicago to include Altria, Japan Tobacco International ("JTI"), ITG Brands, and R.J. Reynolds. TAAT™ has realized considerable success from its trade show exhibits to date, having closed 68 new initial purchase orders following its first trade shows in July as announced in an August 6, 2021 press release.



The first NACS Show event was held in 1993 in San Francisco with 11,900 attendees in a space of 171,000 square feet, and has since grown considerably with consistent attendance in excess of 23,000 in spaces of well over 400,000 square feet in recent years3. Each year, the NACS Show rotates between Chicago, Las Vegas, and Atlanta. In addition to its floor of exhibitions, the NACS Show also consists of workshops, education sessions, and panel discussions. The Company will be exhibiting TAAT™ in an "island" booth configuration of approximately 400 square feet (37.16 square metres), located across from the AriZona Beverage Company space. Smokers aged 21+ in attendance at the 2021 NACS Show will have the opportunity to try TAAT™ at the event in designated outdoor smoking areas for sampling products1.

More information about the NACS Show can be found by clicking here: https://www.nacsshow.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99b2e47f-0bc2-4592-85ba-b51e66db972f

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for a version of this press release containing all published media.



TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, "Trade shows have proven highly effective for us ever since they became part of our commercialization strategy this summer. Although we have had no difficulty navigating the sales and distribution channels through direct outbound contacts, trade shows provide unparalleled opportunity to immerse buyers, merchandisers, and distributors in the TAAT™ brand. Our trade show displays are creatively designed to convey that TAAT™ is a combustible product used by smokers aged 21+ in a nearly identical fashion to a traditional tobacco cigarette, except with no nicotine or tobacco. This engaging experience has proven instrumental to maintaining a high conversion rate. Now that we have managed to perfect our trade show playbook, we're taking things further by exhibiting at the most prestigious conference in the convenience industry on the same floor as the ‘Big Tobacco' firms. We are looking forward to this three-day event, where we expect to make many important connections in our journey to keep gaining market share in the USD $814 billion global tobacco industry."

About TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

